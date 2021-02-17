News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Video

How has Covid surge testing worked elsewhere?

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:50 AM February 17, 2021   
A woman gets a rapid Covid-19 test.

Surge testing for the South African variant of Covid-19 is set to take place in Diss and Roydon - Credit: PA

Diss and Roydon are not the first places in the UK to be subjected to coronavirus surge testing.

Mass testing is set to begin in a small portion of south Norfolk after the South African strain of the virus was found in the area.

A 'beacon of hope' is set to be installed in Diss to mark the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Pi

Surge testing for the South African variant of Covid-19 is set to take place in Diss and Roydon - Credit: Archant

All adults in Diss and Roydon will be tested from Friday, and people are already being urged to book appointments. 

Norfolk's public health director Dr Louise Smith has, however, said there is "no need for people to worry".

But what exactly does surge testing entail and how has it worked elsewhere?

Scaled-up testing for the Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa began in early February, initially across eight postcodes.

Coronavirus testing. Picture: PA Images

Surge testing for the South African variant of Covid-19 is set to take place in Diss and Roydon - Credit: PA Images

Three of the areas were in London, with others in Kent, Surrey, Merseyside, Walsall and Hertfordshire.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Surge testing in Norfolk after South African Covid variant found
  2. 2 Who has been added to the Covid shielding list and why?
  3. 3 Retail giant Game closes city centre store
  1. 4 Historic mill conversion up for sale - for £800,000
  2. 5 Five vehicles get stuck as snowdrifts still causing problems
  3. 6 South African variant in Norfolk: What you need to know
  4. 7 Shipwreck exposed by erosion on Norfolk beach
  5. 8 Hundreds of new homes could transform village at ex-RAF base
  6. 9 Mother's plea to drivers after daughter thrown from pony on country road
  7. 10 The areas of Norfolk recording almost no new Covid cases

The programme was subsequently expanded to include other parts of London, north Worcester and various neighbourhoods in Bristol and south Gloucestershire.

In these areas, people who lived or worked there were asked to take tests - whether or not they were displaying symptoms.

Health secretary Matt Hancock previously told the House of Commons it was "critical" that residents in targeted locations stayed at home as much as possible. 

People were encouraged to work from home if they could, while some schools - which remain open to vulnerable pupils and children of key workers - asked parents to keep their children at home where possible. 

Details on how surge testing in Diss and Roydon will work are yet to be announced, but more information is set to be revealed on Wednesday. 

Other areas have opened new testing sites, sent out more home test kits and even provided door-to-door testing.

Mobile testing units and additional home testing kits have been widely distributed into the designated surge zones. 

There has been a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Norfolk. Picture: D

Surge testing for the South African variant of Covid-19 is set to take place in Diss and Roydon - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

The aim of surge testing is to reduce the spread of infection by identifying asymptomatic cases and instructing people to self-isolate as a result.

Ultimately, it will also help scientists to understand more about the South African strain and how it works. 

Until now, public health experts have been closely examining around 5-10pc of all positive Covid cases to look for variants.

But, when it comes to surge areas, all positive tests will be sequenced in order to pin down where further spread has occurred. 

Parts of Norfolk have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Get

Surge testing for the South African variant of Covid-19 is set to take place in Diss and Roydon - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The South African variant of the virus does not appear to cause more serious illness than the original coronavirus strain.

It is, however, thought to spread more easily and some vaccines may be less effective in protecting against it. 

Coronavirus
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Icicles created by a puddle in the road in Hilborough.

Drivers capture 'beautiful' icicle tree in village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jenny Haylett

Restaurateur says farewell to town's landmark bistro after 40 years

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
BBC Look East presenters Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Heaven and Hell: Susie Fowler-Watt and Alex Dunlop

Gina Long

Logo Icon
A bird of prey spotted tucking into a goat in Hellesdon.

Video

Hungry bird of prey spotted tucking into goat near Norwich

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus