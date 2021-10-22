The science of smiling: how smiling improves your health and a few tips to help you care for yours

Promotion

Published: 5:18 PM October 22, 2021

Smiling releases endorphins that can ease stress, boost mood and ease aches and pains. This is why it's important to know how to look after it. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Discover the power that a smile can have over your relationships, mood and health, as well as some tips to help improve one of your best facial features.

We chat with Dr Petya Chaprazova, from the dentistry team at the Dental Art Implant Clinics, who reveals the secret to a stunning smile.

Q: What are the benefits of smiling?

A: Many people underestimate the impact of smiling. Some experts (according to a study conducted by Dr Mehrabian in 1972) reckon that as much as 93 per cent of human communication is non-verbal. While there’s some debate around these statistics, it’s widely acknowledged that facial expressions are instrumental in helping us to understand each other.

Each dental crown is custom-made to ensure it feels comfortable, fits perfectly and matches the rest of your teeth. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Smiling improves the way people perceive you, making you appear more positive, approachable and likeable. This helps to establish and maintain bonds. Scientific research shows that smiling releases endorphins and serotonin that reduce blood pressure, stress, pain and aches. This can help to improve your immune system. It also boosts your mood and confidence, helping you to take on new challenges and stay on top of your routine.

Q: How can I improve my smile?

A: Maintaining proper oral hygiene is key. Many people tend not to pay enough attention to their daily oral cleaning routine, but there are some simple steps you can take to better yours.

Brush your teeth twice a day for a least two minutes

Use gentle brush strokes

Clean all areas of your mouth, including the backs of your teeth, gum line and tongue

Use dental floss to clean in between teeth and gums

Include mouthwash in your oral hygiene routine

Another way to improve your dental health is to change your diet. By introducing foods loaded with vitamins and minerals, such as leafy greens, berries and nuts, you can boost the strength of your teeth and gums. Avoid consuming too many acidic fizzy drinks and sugary foods as these can damage your tooth enamel and encourage bacteria to form in your mouth, which can lead to cavities and tooth decay.

Dental implant surgery is one of the best alternatives for restoring your smile as it fully reinstates the natural look and function of your teeth. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I recommend visiting your dentist for a check-up at least twice a year. They will help you care for your teeth and gums and prevent any dental issues from occurring.

Q: How can dental implant surgery help restore my smile?

A: If you have damaged or missing teeth, this can lead to you feeling afraid to smile in public. Dental implant surgery is one of the best alternatives for restoring your smile as it fully reinstates the natural look and function of your teeth.

Each dental implant is surgically inserted inside the jawbone to provide stability to the tooth and maintain a healthy jawbone. Prolonged teeth loss can cause jawbone deformation, which can make you appear older, however, dental implants can prevent this from happening.

As the implants are made from titanium, they are durable and safe to use. We will custom-make each dental crown (the visible part of the tooth) to ensure it feels comfortable, fits perfectly and matches the rest of your teeth. You won’t be able to tell or feel the difference between your natural teeth and dental implant.

Once placed, dental implants, along with proper care can last a lifetime, meaning they are likely to cost less than other dental treatments in the long term. They require no additional maintenance or cleaning than your natural teeth, making them extremely easy to look after.

Q: How can Dental Art Implant Clinics help me feel more confident about my smile?

A: Our team has a combined experience of over 100 years and is trained and certified to provide professional dental assistance using the latest treatments and technologies. We have placed well over 10,000 dental implants, performing these treatments daily to help many patients regain confidence in their smiles.

During your initial consultation, we’ll discuss your needs, get to understand your current dental health and provide a detailed, bespoke care plan to achieve the desired results. We can also provide financial assistance and convenient pay-as-you-go options, to help put the smile back on your face, and make sure it stays there.

To find out more about the benefits of dental implants, visit dentalartimplantclinic.co.uk.