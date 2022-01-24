News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

How Covid restrictions will change in England this week

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:30 AM January 24, 2022
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

The prime minister announced the end of Plan B measures on Wednesday, January 19 - Credit: PA

With Plan B scrapped, many of the Covid restrictions in place are changing in the coming week.

Last Wednesday [January 19] saw the prime minister announced the end of Plan B in favour of returning to Plan A.

Guidance asking people to work from home was lifted on the same day as the announcement.

From Thursday [January 27] mandatory certifications based on Covid vaccines and tests will end.

Compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops will also end on Thursday, though the government advises they still be worn in enclosed and crowded places.

Face coverings have been already been axed in classrooms, with school communal areas to follow.

The health secretary Sajid Javid said last Wednesday: "We are exploring where we can ease restrictions. We are looking to replace legal requirements for self-isolation with guidance, and there are plans to ease restrictions for visiting care homes."

The legal requirement for people with coronavirus to self-isolate will also be allowed to end when the regulations expire on March 24, if not before.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
  2. 2 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
  3. 3 Queen flown by helicopter to Sandringham Estate
  1. 4 Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream
  2. 5 Fire destroys roof of Norwich home
  3. 6 The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents
  4. 7 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
  5. 8 Seven of the best locations for a minibreak staycation in Norfolk
  6. 9 Eight dogs up for adoption at a Norfolk rehoming centre
  7. 10 7 of the best places to get street food on the Norfolk coast
Coronavirus
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Emily Oakes-Buckingham, who died at the age of 13 earlier this year

Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tracy Lear was an exceptionally popular member of staff at Alderman Peel High School

Norfolk Coroners Court

Popular teacher, 55, died after falling down stairs, inquest hears

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon