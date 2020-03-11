How Norfolk tourist attractions are preparing for coronavirus in lead-up to Easter

Tourist attractions are boosting hand hygiene to protect visitors and staff from coronavirus in the run up to Easter.

Dozens of indoor and outdoor attractions, from outdoor children's parks and stately homes to fairground rides are preparing to open for what is a peak time in the tourism calendar.

There is worry from some about the potential impact of a rapid rise in cases across the region on visitor numbers and the potential threat of social gatherings being cancelled.

But Pete Waters, director of Visit East of England, said: 'It is a little early to tell as we don't know if there is going to be a major outbreak in this region. Visitor attractions are keeping their fingers crossed.'

He added an increase in people not travelling abroad could provide a boost for attractions this summer and said: 'People are reconsidering going abroad.'

Michael Cole, Great Yarmouth's Joyland Children's Fun Park general manager, said: 'We are in the lap of the Gods. We will pass on the information that hand hygiene is imperative. We intend to put hand sanitiser on every ride.'

Nigel Croasdale, Hunstanton's Sea Life centre manager, said: 'There is worry and concern. Are we going to see a mild or severe spread of the virus? All we can do is make sure we are keeping up to date with the latest information from Public Health England and the Government.'

He added that as well as promoting good hand washing, areas of the attraction constantly touched are sanitised daily.

Millie Batch, marketing co-ordinator for Hoveton-based children's outdoor play area, BeWILDerwood, said: 'We have no reason to be concerned here in the woods but have been taking extra precautions to be especially safe, such as increasing the amount of deep and general cleans throughout the park and offices. All BeWILDerwood staff are very aware of when to self-isolate.'

Adam Goymour, park director at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade, said: 'Everyone is understandably more cautious when they are visiting attractions and we want to reassure our guests that the safety and wellbeing of our customers, staff and their families is our number one priority.'

A National Trust spokesperson said: 'We are planning ahead, staying vigilant and following Government advice.'