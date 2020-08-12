No further cases reported at nursery where two children tested positive

House Of Fun Nursery. Longs Industrial Estate, Gorleston Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2013

A Norfolk nursery where four people tested positive for coronavirus last week has reported no further cases.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two children and two members of staff at the House of Fun Nursery, in Gorleston, tested positive for coronavirus last week.

All four were part of the same bubble at the nursery.

Kim Collins, nursery director, said: “We have had no other cases since those four.

“This is a very stressful and challenging time for everyone, but our parents have been incredibly supportive and have praised us for our swift response and communication.”

The nursery was closed on Friday, August 7 to allow for a “deep clean” of the site, before reopening on Monday.

In a statement on Facebook on Friday, Ms Collins said: “We have taken the decision ourselves to close after a deep clean to enable a full 72 hours clear before we all go back again.

“We now have two children and two staff tested positive - all within the same bubble.

“This bubble was automatically closed for 14 days.

You may also want to watch:

“Under the continued advice and guidance from Public Health and the county council, the other bubbles remain open.

“Staff from the other bubbles who have had their test back have been negative, as have any children so far.

“We have also been informed of three negative tests having been received back from children in the isolated bubble.

“This will be an ongoing process but if there is any change that will adversely affect your child’s bubble then you will obviously be made aware of this.”

Between July 31 and August 7, 15 new cases were reported around Great Yarmouth.

The outbreak at the nursery was the second in Gorleston in recent weeks, with eight members of staff at The William Adams pub in self-isolation after a colleague tested positive.

Norfolk’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said: “We have done some very good and detailed work with the data to allow us to understand these local cases and link them together.

“I would reassure people living in the Gorleston and Great Yarmouth area that we are confident we are not seeing unexplained circulation of the virus in the general population locally. We continue to monitor the localised outbreak at the nursery closely.

“However, I would warn that the situation could change fast and local people must remain vigilant.

“The key message remains that if anyone in your household is displaying symptoms you must isolate and get tested.

“Testing is free and open to anyone with symptoms. It is crucial to stop the spread of the virus that everyone does this.”