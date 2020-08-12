Search

Advanced search

No further cases reported at nursery where two children tested positive

PUBLISHED: 08:04 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:04 12 August 2020

House Of Fun Nursery. Longs Industrial Estate, Gorleston Picture: James Bass

House Of Fun Nursery. Longs Industrial Estate, Gorleston Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2013

A Norfolk nursery where four people tested positive for coronavirus last week has reported no further cases.

Two children and two members of staff at the House of Fun Nursery, in Gorleston, tested positive for coronavirus last week.

All four were part of the same bubble at the nursery.

Kim Collins, nursery director, said: “We have had no other cases since those four.

“This is a very stressful and challenging time for everyone, but our parents have been incredibly supportive and have praised us for our swift response and communication.”

The nursery was closed on Friday, August 7 to allow for a “deep clean” of the site, before reopening on Monday.

In a statement on Facebook on Friday, Ms Collins said: “We have taken the decision ourselves to close after a deep clean to enable a full 72 hours clear before we all go back again.

“We now have two children and two staff tested positive - all within the same bubble.

“This bubble was automatically closed for 14 days.

You may also want to watch:

“Under the continued advice and guidance from Public Health and the county council, the other bubbles remain open.

“Staff from the other bubbles who have had their test back have been negative, as have any children so far.

“We have also been informed of three negative tests having been received back from children in the isolated bubble.

“This will be an ongoing process but if there is any change that will adversely affect your child’s bubble then you will obviously be made aware of this.”

Between July 31 and August 7, 15 new cases were reported around Great Yarmouth.

The outbreak at the nursery was the second in Gorleston in recent weeks, with eight members of staff at The William Adams pub in self-isolation after a colleague tested positive.

Norfolk’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, said: “We have done some very good and detailed work with the data to allow us to understand these local cases and link them together.

“I would reassure people living in the Gorleston and Great Yarmouth area that we are confident we are not seeing unexplained circulation of the virus in the general population locally. We continue to monitor the localised outbreak at the nursery closely.

“However, I would warn that the situation could change fast and local people must remain vigilant.

“The key message remains that if anyone in your household is displaying symptoms you must isolate and get tested.

“Testing is free and open to anyone with symptoms. It is crucial to stop the spread of the virus that everyone does this.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Anger as rubbish piles up at seaside beauty spot

Rubbish has been stacking up around the bins on Beach Road, Brancaster, prompting a message to visitors to take their litter home. Picture: Supplied

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The inside story on City, Liverpool and Jamal Lewis saga

Jamal Lewis has had a turbulent few days but remains a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

No further cases reported at nursery where two children tested positive

House Of Fun Nursery. Longs Industrial Estate, Gorleston Picture: James Bass

Meet the musicians holed up in a Norfolk manor making music with world renowned stars

Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020