Ambulance service sends patients to hospital by taxi

Norfolk's ambulance service is using taxis to take patients to hospital after 999 calls, in an effort to ease pressure on its resources.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) said the option was only being used in a small proportion of cases and that it was only doing so when it was judged clinically safe.

It comes at a time when the trust, like others around the country, is coming under increasing pressure, with 999 patients often forced to endure lengthy waits before an ambulance arrives and then again outside hospitals until they are admitted.

Bosses said only approved taxi services were being used and that ambulances were always used in the most urgent cases.

The region's health watchdog has welcomed the move, as long as the patient has been properly assessed before being taken by taxi.

However, concerns have been raised by some patients, as well as taxi drivers concerned about responding to 999 calls.

One local driver told the BBC: "It's very unfair on the customer who needs to get to the hospital. It's also extremely unfair on the driver, because he's got no training to deal with that sort of situation."

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "Providing a taxi as an option to transport a patient to hospital can only help ease the worry and waiting time for someone who needs urgent care, as well as free up paramedics and ambulance staff to help those patients in the greatest need or who are less mobile.

"Providing patients have been properly assessed as being well enough to travel to hospital by car, we would welcome this."

Mr Stewart said the watchdog was aware of the challenges facing the ambulance staff at the moment.

This has led to several "innovative solutions" across Norfolk, he said, including additional care for patients waiting in ambulances to be admitted to hospital and a new handover area at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

The use of taxis was uncovered by the BBC, which revealed thousands of patients across the UK are being transported this way.

EEAST has insisted that 'category one' patients - those with life-threatening injuries - are only transported by taxi if they have already been seen by a paramedic at the scene.

An EEAST spokesman said: “Like other ambulance services across the UK, we have a long-standing arrangement with taxi firms and third-party providers to support our services.

“A decision to use a taxi to convey a patient to hospital is made only once deemed safe and appropriate by a clinician and consent is gained by the patient – including on some occasions after an assessment by a paramedic on scene.

"An ambulance is always sent if there is any question about the suitability of using a taxi."

A spokesperson from NHS Norfolk and Waveney said the third-party transport has been used "for a number of years" and only when patients meet strict criteria.



TAXI PATIENT

Andrew Weeds, 73, from Norwich, thought he had appendicitis when he developed excruciating stomach pain.

His wife dialled 999, but was told by a call handler that an ambulance could take up to 15 hours.

A paramedic then came on the line to say a taxi was coming for him.

"I was gobsmacked to think in this day and age that they're using taxis to transport emergency cases to hospital like that," Mr Weeds told the BBC.

He was eventually diagnosed with an infection.

The trust apologised to Mr Weeds but said the call was initially graded Category 5 - not urgent. It was then upgraded to C4 as less urgent, but requiring hospital investigation or assessment.



















