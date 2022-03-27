Hospitals miss out on millions in car park earnings through pandemic
- Credit: Submitted
Norfolk's three main hospitals missed out on millions of pounds in car park earnings as the Covid pandemic hit, new data has revealed.
With infection control measures maintained throughout the crisis meaning heavy restrictions were placed on visits, the number of people using the hospital car parks plummeted.
And as a result, each hospital saw hundreds of thousands of pounds shaved off their annual car park earnings - collectively missing out on millions.
In 2019 alone, the three hospitals brought in close to £6m in fees to use their car parks, with charges applied to patients, visitors and staff members alike.
But, the following year, this figure plunged to less than £1.7m - a figure that was almost identical in 2021.
In the past, critics have described car park earnings as a "stealth tax" on NHS services.
However, the earnings are used for both maintaining the forecourts of the hospitals themselves and for funding vital healthcare provisions.
Most Read
- 1 Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach
- 2 New 18-mile historic walking trail officially launches in Norfolk
- 3 Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands
- 4 'It has been an absolute delight' - GP retiring after 30 years serving town
- 5 Farmer's heartbreak at animal deaths during 'worst-ever calving season'
- 6 When do the clocks go forward in 2022?
- 7 7 of the best campsites in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor
- 8 Two drivers injured in village crash
- 9 Enjoy afternoon tea and drinks in stunning spring courtyard in Norwich
- 10 Masked raiders target city newsagent shop
Supporters of parking charges in hospitals say that it is difficult to blame Trusts for looking for alternative ways to bridge funding gaps.
Each year leading up the pandemic, the three hospitals each individually brought in seven-figure amounts through their car parks.
The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the region's largest, raked in close to £3m each year. In 2017 and 2018 it brought in £2.9m respectively, while in 2019 it earned £2.8m.
However, in 2020 this figure plummeted to £1.1m and last year it fell into six-figures for the first time, bringing in £0.8m.
This is likely mainly down to visitor restrictions, however, the completion of a neighbouring multi-storey car park at Norwich Research Park - which does not fund the hospital - may also have contributed.
The James Paget in Gorleston also saw dramatic drops in its car park earnings. In 2017 it brought in £1.16m, in 2018 it made £1,2m and in 2019 it amassed £1.27m. The two years that followed earned less than £1m combined, earning £390,000 in 2020 and £450,000 in 2021.
At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, earnings were further reduced by a suspension of charges between March and November 2020.
The hospital earned £1.35m in 2017, £1.65m in 2018 and £1.75m in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 it brought in £150,000 and £430,000 respectively.
This all meant that combined around £8m was missed out on across the three hospitals over the past two years.
Hospital car park earnings
2017
NNUH: £2.9m
JPH: £1.16m
QEH: £1.35m
Total: £5.41m
2018
NNUH: £2.9m
JPH: £1.2m
QEH: £1.65m
Total: £5.75m
2019
NNUH: £2.8m
JPH: £1.27m
QEH: £1.75m
Total: £5.92m
2020
NNUH: £1.1m
JPH: £0.39m
QEH: £0.15m
Total: £1.64m
2021
NNUH: £0.8m
JPH: £0.43m
QEH: £0.43m
Total: £1.68m
What are the charges?
NNUH: free up to 30 minutes. Thereafter:
- 30 minutes up to two hours – £3
- Up to three hours – £3.50
- Up to four hours – £4.50
- Up to five hours – £6.50
- Up to eight hours – £8
- Eight to 24 hours – £12.
JPH: free up to 30 minutes. Thereafter:
- Up to two hours - £3
- Two to three hours: £3.50
- Three to four hours: £4.50
- Up to 24 hours: £6.50
QEH:
- Up to two hours: £2.60
- Up to three hours: £3.90
- Up to four hours: £5.20
- Up to five hours: £6.50
- Up to eight hours: £10.40
- Up to 24 hours: £15.60
- Weekly ticket: £28