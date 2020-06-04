Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Why we can’t tell you how many coronavirus patients were sent to care homes locally

PUBLISHED: 13:55 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 04 June 2020

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

OPINION: The discharging of thousands of hospital patients into care homes at the height of the pandemic, without testing them, is emerging as one of the biggest disasters of the coronavirus crisis.

The discharging of thousands of hospital patients into care homes at the height of the pandemic, without testing them, is emerging as one of the biggest disasters of the coronavirus crisis.

Because of that nobody wants to take responsibility for it.

The hospitals which discharged them say they were following national guidelines.

The government says it was a decision made by clinicians.

A letter from the head of the NHS, Sir Simon Stevens, on March 17 urged all hospitals to “urgently” discharge patients who were “medically fit to leave”.

It meant thousands of beds were freed up for coronavirus patients.

But it also meant that nationally, from mid-March to mid-April, 25,000 patients were sent from hospitals to care homes without being tested for Covid-19.

Why did it take three weeks into lockdown, on April 15, before those going from hospitals to care homes were tested?

We don’t know how many patients carried coronavirus into care homes.

We also don’t know what the local picture is because NHS England will not provide a breakdown of the figures.

But we do know care homes became and still are the epicentre of the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Even once testing of patients going into care homes began, government guidance still meant they were being moved before they got their test results.

That guidance has now only just changed meaning patients have to wait in hospitals for results.

Knowing where those 25,000 patients were discharged to is important.

Care homes in some parts of the country, notably Suffolk, have been much worse affected than others.

Is this because more untested hospital patients were discharged into them?

To answer that question we need to know how many were discharged to care homes, how many were tested and how many tested positive.

We asked our local hospitals and NHS England for those figures this week.

NHS England directed us to the national figures, which has no local numbers.

The James Paget Hospital has not responded. The Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital did not provide any figures but said they followed national guidance when discharging patients.

That means an unknown number were put into care homes without being tested. Alex Stewart, head of patient group Healthwatch Norfolk, said that data should be released to give people a better understanding of the issues faced by care homes.

Ipswich Hospital, Colchester Hospital and West Suffolk Hospital also did not provide any data and said they too were following national guidance.

Elsewhere in the country, in Birmingham, the local hospital has told the public and local paper the figures.

We would like to tell you that number too and have requested this information from the hospitals through the Freedom of Information Act.

•Tom Bristow and Emily Townsend are investigations journalists for the EDP and EADT. You can contact them at tom.bristow@archant.co.uk and emily.townsend@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cars banned from town centre streets as shops reopen

Blyburgate, Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Most Read

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Under-50s will flock to it’: Go-ahead for McDonald’s and Starbucks

West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council firm which lost millions set to get £21m loan to prevent collapse

A council is set to loan up to £21m to its own housing company - which lost £6m of public cash - to prevent it going into liquidation. Photo: Archant

Two further coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospital

The A&E department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Photo: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

New Greggs store to be unveiled on retail park

A general view of the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Eleven more McDonald’s restaurants open in Norfolk and Waveney

The McDonald's near Norwich Airport has now reopened for drive-through. Picture: Archant

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24