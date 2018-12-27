Search

Hospitals in East Anglia have hiked parking charges, data reveals

27 December, 2018 - 10:59
Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn raised its parking charges in June 2018. Picture: Archant

Hospitals serving Norfolk patients have hiked their prices for car parking in the past year.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds is among those to have increased its car parking charges.

Data analysed by the Press Association shows more than four in 10 NHS hospitals in England have put up parking charges in the last financial year.

Among them are West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge University Hospitals, as well as Colchester Hospital in Essex.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn raised its parking prices for staff and visitors in June, but a spokesman for the hospital said no further rises were planned until 2021.

Separate figures show that hospitals are bringing in more money from parking than ever – data published by NHS Digital in October shows hospitals made more than £226m from parking in 2017/18, including penalty fines.

Addenbrooke's Hospital. Cambridge University Hospitals raised its car parking charges in 2017/18.

Labour has pledged to abolish the costs – which have already been scrapped in Wales and most of Scotland – while the Patients Association said people should not be “charged for being ill”.

Some hospitals have defended their revenues, saying some or all of the money is put back into patient care or is spent on maintaining car parks.

Others claim their sheer size and the fact that they serve busy neighbourhoods means they take more revenue.

Some 124 hospital trusts responded to the Press Association’s request for data on parking charges.

Of these, 43pc said they had increased prices in the last year for visitors or staff, or both. Meanwhile, 57pc said they had not put up prices.

The Freedom of Information data showed some trusts had more than doubled their charges in the last financial year.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said greater government investment in the health service could help stop NHS staff “paying through the nose” to park at work.

She said: “Health employees whose shifts end after the last train or bus has gone, or who work in remote areas with little or no public transport, or out and about in the community, have no option but to use their cars.”

A Department of Health spokesman said: “We have made it very clear that patients, their families and our hardworking staff should not be subjected to unfair parking charges.

“NHS trusts are responsible for these charges and ensuring revenue goes back into frontline services, and we want to see trusts coming up with options that put staff, patients and their families first.”

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and Cambridge University Hospitals have been approached for comment.

