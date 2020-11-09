Search

Advanced search

Hospital bans visitors as Covid-19 cases rise and two more patients with virus die

PUBLISHED: 17:48 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 09 November 2020

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has imposed more visitor restrictions amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Nick Butcher

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has imposed more visitor restrictions amid a rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

People will not be able to visit inpatients at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, as extra coronavirus restrictions were put in place.

NNUH chief nurse Professor Nancy Fontaine. Photo: NNUHNNUH chief nurse Professor Nancy Fontaine. Photo: NNUH

Bosses at the hospital, which today confirmed two more patients with coronavirus had died, said the decision to impose further visiting restrictions had not been taken lightly.

But they said, amid rising cases and admissions, it was necessary to keep staff, patients and families safe.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, the hospital’s chief nurse and director of infection prevention and control, said: “We have not taken this decision lightly as we know the impact it has on patients and their families, and we’d encourage people to use our ‘virtual visiting’ service where we can arrange video calls between them and their loved one in hospital.

“With Covid-19 cases rising in the community and admissions increasing, we must all do everything we can to reduce transmission and keep our staff, patients and families as safe as possible.

“You can help us too by following national guidance by wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces, social distancing and regular hand washing.”

The restrictions were announced on the day that the hospital confirmed two more patients with Covid-19 had died. Both were men and both had underlying health conditions.

One was a man in his 40s and the other was in his 60s.

On Sunday, a man in his 70s, who did not have any underlying health conditions and had tested positive for the virus, was confirmed to have died, the day after a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions died - the first death at the hospital of a patient with Covid-19 for more than a month.

There will be a number of exemptions from the ban on visitors, including for carers, parents visiting children, were patients are receiving end-of-life care or where there is a significant deterioration, for parents with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and for birth partners of women in labour and on ante and post-natal wards.

The hospital is continuing to ask patients to attend the emergency department and outpatient appointments alone, if possible.

MORE: Revealed: The hospital data which convinced Norfolk MPs to vote for lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Dozens of students isolating after high schools confirm new Covid cases

Springwood High School Headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk hospital records worst week for coronavirus deaths since May

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has recorded its worst week for coronavirus deaths since May Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

PM warns Covid vaccine ‘very hopeful’ but no solution this winter

Prime minister Boris Johnson during the coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Local art created since lockdown

Karen Harris took to painting during lockdown for sanctury. This is Blakeney Point from Morsten. Picture: Karen Harris