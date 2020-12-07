Staff turn care home into Christmas gingerbread grotto for residents
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Residents and visitors at a Norfolk care home will soon be in the festive spirit thanks to new Christmas decorations.
Staff members at New Dawn Care Home in Horsford have transformed areas of the home, on Dog Lane, into a winter wonderland for its residents.
A spokesman for the home said, with the pandemic ongoing, staff were aware they would not be able to deliver their usual Christmas activities - but were determined to still mark the season.
They completed a nativity window, organised by the Rev'd Margaret McPhee, rector of Horsford Benefice, turned their hot tub room into a giant gingerbread grotto and its sensory garden into a winter wonderland.
Martin Rendle-Hunt, registered manager of the home, which is run by Achieve Together, said staff had gone above and beyond to keep people safe.
The home caters for up to 19 people with profound disabilities.
