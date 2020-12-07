Staff turn care home into Christmas gingerbread grotto for residents

Published: 4:26 PM December 7, 2020

Staff at New Dawn Care Home in Horsford have turned their hot tub room into a gingerbread house for the residents and their family to enjoy. Staff members pictured from left to right are Jade Heaver, lead support worker, support workers Evie Gould, Sophie Hunt and Kirsty Hudd and registered manager Martin Rendle-Hunt. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Residents and visitors at a Norfolk care home will soon be in the festive spirit thanks to new Christmas decorations.

Staff members at New Dawn Care Home in Horsford have transformed areas of the home, on Dog Lane, into a winter wonderland for its residents.

Support workers Evie Gould and Sophie Hunt, from New Dawn Care Home in Horsford, with one of the residents in the gingerbread house the staff have created in the home's hot tub room. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A spokesman for the home said, with the pandemic ongoing, staff were aware they would not be able to deliver their usual Christmas activities - but were determined to still mark the season.

They completed a nativity window, organised by the Rev'd Margaret McPhee, rector of Horsford Benefice, turned their hot tub room into a giant gingerbread grotto and its sensory garden into a winter wonderland.

Martin Rendle-Hunt, registered manager of the home, which is run by Achieve Together, said staff had gone above and beyond to keep people safe.

The home caters for up to 19 people with profound disabilities.

