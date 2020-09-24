Hopes of October comeback for Parkrun dashed following latest government guidance

Hopes of Parkrun returning in October have been dashed. Picture: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Hopes of a weekly ritual for runners and fitness enthusiasts returning next month have been dashed following the latest string of government regulations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was hoped Parkrun, which welcomes thousands of people into parks across the country every Saturday morning for a 5km run, would be able to resume in October, following months of disruption.

However, following prime minister Boris Johnson’s announcement of further coronavirus restrictions, bosses behind the ever-popular concept have now announced this won’t be possible after all.

You may also want to watch:

The runs, which take place in more than a dozen park locations across Norfolk alone, bring hoards of runners of all abilities together at 9am on Saturday mornings - and as such it was not felt they could be safely run within Covid-19 limitations.

And as a result, plans to resume the events next month have been shelved.

In a blog on the Parkrun website, chief executive Nick Pearson wrote: “Sadly, after significant consultation and discussion, circumstances outside of our control have dictated that Parkrun cannot return in England by the end of October, as we had hoped.

“We know that many people will be disappointed to hear this news, and that it is likely to add further to existing anxieties and frustrations.

“Please do know that we will continue doing everything we can to support our Parkrun family, and we remain committed to reopening Parkrun events as soon as circumstances allow and local stakeholders are comfortable.”