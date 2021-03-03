'A huge difference' - The mobile cancer unit helping across Norfolk

Published: 6:16 PM March 3, 2021

Ann Leigh, who lives near Holt, has been using a Hope for Tomorrow mobile cancer care unit in Fakenham.

A 75-year-old woman with terminal cancer wants to encourage others to take advantage of mobile treatment units which see people across Norfolk.

Ann Leigh, who lives near Holt, receives injections as part of her ongoing chemotherapy treatment at the 'Hope for Tomorrow' unit in Fakenham.

Mrs Leigh said the unit meant her appointments now only took an hour, including travel time, whereas going to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for the same thing used to take her up to five hours.

"It has made a huge difference to my day. It's just like going to the local shop," she said.

A Hope for Tomorrow mobile cancer care unit.

Mrs Leigh said it had also been "frightening" going to the hospital and seeing warning signs everywhere because of the pandemic.

She said: "This was a real ordeal for me as it took such a long time with travel, parking and waiting for my appointment. I would have to muster energy just to attend the appointment and it was terribly draining, along with the treatment itself."

Mrs Leigh has Stage Four breast cancer, and although she has been told she would have it for the rest of her life, latest scans showed the condition was 'neutral'.

She said the mobile treatment unit had given her more to spend on her passions, which included watching television and running the eastern region of German Shepherd Dog Rescue.

Hope for Tomorrow's mobile units run regular sessions at the car park of Morrisons' branches in Fakenham and Beccles, Tesco Extra in Dereham and outside Attleborough Health Clinic.

Tina Seymour, chief executive of Hope for Tomorrow.

Tina Seymour, the charity's chief executive, said: "We bring our fleet of mobile cancer care units into the heart of communities, and by working closely with NHS trusts throughout the country, we work together to help as many people as possible.

"We rely entirely on donations and fundraising, as we get no statutory funding, to make this possible for cancer patients who need treatment closer to home; which is so important, especially during the Covid pandemic.

"The Covid situation has been so difficult for cancer patients, however we are able to offer them a safe and convenient sanctuary to keep receiving their treatment."

To find out more about the units, visit, hopefortomorrow.org.uk