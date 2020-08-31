Hepatitis C prison campaign nominated for national award

Group co-ordiantor, Lyn Porter, has reached the finals for her work at HMP Wayland and HMP Bure, as well as other prisons in Suffolk eliminating Hepatitis C from the prison community. Picture: Health in Justice blood-borne virus team Archant

A project helping to eliminate hepatitis C in more than 40 English prisons, including Norfolk, has been shortlisted for a national award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Care UK’s Health in Justice blood-borne virus team has been recognised by the Royal College of Nursing,

Its East Anglian section runs the programme in Norfolk and Suffolk including HMPs Bure and Wayland.

You may also want to watch:

The team has worked to reduce the disease, which can infect the liver.

It is mainly transmitted through sharing unsterilised needles, razors or toothbrushes and if left untreated can become life-threatening.

Working within 40 prisons, peer groups are used to help prisoners understand the disease and reduce the stigma around it.

Nurse Lyn Porter, pioneer of the campaign and co-ordinator for the prisons in scheme in East Anglia, said: “Everyone has worked so hard in the quest to eliminate the disease from prisons. This is an exciting project, as a controlled environment gives us the fantastic opportunity to diagnose and treat really improving the health and outcomes for our patients.”

“Together with our work with the Hepatitis C Trust, this has made patients feel safe and comfortable about the testing – and by carrying out high intensity sessions we have been able to test those hard to reach, sometimes vulnerable patients who will not leave the wing area to participate willingly.”