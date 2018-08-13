Norfolk surgery is third best in the country according to patients

Published: 12:32 PM August 13, 2018 Updated: 11:06 PM October 9, 2020

A Norfolk doctors' surgery has been rated as the third best in the country by its own patients.

Hingham Surgery took the bronze medal out of more than 7,000 practices which took part in the annual GP Patient Survey.

In 2016 the surgery took eighth place but has climbed even higher this year as 98pc of patients said they were satisfied with the appointment times available, 95pc were offered a choice of appointments and 94pc usually got to see or speak to their preferred GP.

The surgery scored higher than the average for their area, in south Norfolk, in every question.

An impressive 100pc of patients who replied found it easy to get through to the practice by phone, and they all found receptionists helpful.

Of the 139 patients who filled in the survey, everyone said they had a good experience at the surgery.

Practice manager Jace Halstead said there was a 'brilliant' atmosphere at the surgery this morning.

She said: 'We're over the moon and I'm really pleased for all the staff because it's nice to know they are appreciated. I think we have a great team and I think they work really hard to try and give our patients what they expect.

'We just constantly listen and we've had emails from patients this morning saying well done.'

The surgery has 6,245 patients in total, and some have written reviews of the surgery on the NHS Choices website.

One patient listed only as Nina said: 'It's like going back in time, it's amazing. This doctors is like it used to be you call up make an appointment and see a caring doctor who has experience and knowledge.'

She added: 'I wish all doctors surgeries were like this, I wouldn't move from the area as I don't know anywhere else like this anymore well done to you all you are a credit to the NHS.'

Another patient, Jo Howard, said: 'Without doubt the best doctors surgery we have belonged to. All the staff take their time and you never feel rushed.

'I've visited four doctors, two nurses and the community midwife and would highly recommend them all for their patient care. The reception staff are very professional and never ask you to explain what is wrong before booking an appointment. We will be disappointed if we ever move and have to leave this surgery.'

Another patient, who remained anonymous, said: 'The surgery is so good I even managed to persuade my partner to join who hasn't been to a GP in over 10 years.'