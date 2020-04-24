Search

Advanced search

Video

Fire drill tower illuminated in show of respect to key workers

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 April 2020

The drill tower at Hingham fire station has been illuminated with blue light in a show of respect to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Scott Field

The drill tower at Hingham fire station has been illuminated with blue light in a show of respect to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Scott Field

Archant

A town’s fire drill tower is being illuminated in a show of respect to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tower at Hingham fire station can be seen illuminated with blue light every night as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

The idea of lighting up the tower was the brainchild of crew member, Shaun Leverett, who thought NHS staff and other essential workers were deserving of a public show of appreciation.

MORE: Hundreds donate laundry bags for contaminated hospital uniform

Scott Field, watch manager at Hingham, said: “Shaun thought it would be nice to give thanks for the NHS, key workers and everyone doing their bit by staying at home, and we felt it was a great idea.

“It seems to have made everyone in the town very happy. People see it glowing and it reminds them that we’re all in this together.

“Everyone has really pulled together throughout this crisis, just as the community of Hingham always does.”

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bad hair day? Hairdressers set to be closed for another six months

Hairdressers have been told they may not be allowed to open for another six months. Inset: Charlotte Sims of Charisma Beauty in Norwich. Picture: Getty/Charisma

See inside this ‘magnificent’ Grade II listed manor house for sale for £2m

The Grange Farmhouse in Sculthorpe, Norfolk, is on the market for offers in excess of £2m. Picture: Sowerbys

Woman in her 30s among 12 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Jaguar driver who died in crash on A47 attempted call moments earlier

An inquest has been held into the death of a man who died in a crash on the A47. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Are you a Clap for Carers hypocrite?

Steve questions how you can clap for the NHS if you voted Conservative Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Blaming Covid-19 is disappointing’ - hospital worker says council have taken more than two years to fix ‘chronic mould’

A flat with chronic mould. Picture: Mick Riley

Financial fears for City but wage deferrals are not being considered yet

Sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken about Norwich City's financial challenges Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Woman in her 30s among 12 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Why Norwich’s biggest youth charity collapsed

The Open Youth Trust was set up in 2004 and opened the Bank Plain venue in 2009/10. Photo: Picasa

Victim of house fire named as inquest into her death opens

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Rosemary Way in Downham Market where Rachel Wright's body was found.
Drive 24