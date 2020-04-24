Video

Fire drill tower illuminated in show of respect to key workers

The drill tower at Hingham fire station has been illuminated with blue light in a show of respect to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Scott Field Archant

A town’s fire drill tower is being illuminated in a show of respect to key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tower at Hingham fire station can be seen illuminated with blue light every night as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

The idea of lighting up the tower was the brainchild of crew member, Shaun Leverett, who thought NHS staff and other essential workers were deserving of a public show of appreciation.

Scott Field, watch manager at Hingham, said: “Shaun thought it would be nice to give thanks for the NHS, key workers and everyone doing their bit by staying at home, and we felt it was a great idea.

“It seems to have made everyone in the town very happy. People see it glowing and it reminds them that we’re all in this together.

“Everyone has really pulled together throughout this crisis, just as the community of Hingham always does.”

