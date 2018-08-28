Search

Graphic designer creates book on feelings women have trying to conceive

PUBLISHED: 14:41 14 November 2018

Portrait of young pregnant woman. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portrait of young pregnant woman. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A graphic design student is searching for women to share their experiences of trying to conceive.

Hilary Codd is an illustrator and graphic designer. PHOTO: Hilary Codd IllustrationHilary Codd is an illustrator and graphic designer. PHOTO: Hilary Codd Illustration

Hilary Codd, a 36-year-old Thetford mother studying in Bury St Edmunds, went through IVF seven years ago. She was particularly struck by the feeling of loss that she experienced when she menstruated, and has chosen this as the subject of her next project, a hand made typographic book called Lost Embryos.

Ms Codd, who designed the new Thetford Open Gardens leaflet, said: “When you try to conceive and get a period you almost mourn the loss of the embryo. I’m exploring how that makes people feel.

“I hope to show that women in this situation aren’t alone and make them feel like there are other people with the same feelings.

It’s something that people keep quite private but I think if we talked more about it people wouldn’t feel so awful.”

She will collect the experiences in a survey, which will then be used in the book.

To take the survey search Hilary Codd Illustration on Facebook or visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/

