Campaign to tackle 'silent killer' is to be launched

PUBLISHED: 15:04 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 30 January 2020

A campaign has been launched to encourage people to check their blood pressure. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

A campaign to cut down on a 'silent killer' which could affect nearly 130,000 people in the county has been launched.

Norfolk County Council is working with community pharmacies across the county and Public Health England as part of the 'get checked' campaign to encourage people to check if they have high blood pressure.

Nearly 130,000 people are expected to have high blood pressure in Norfolk and Waveney but have not been diagnosed.

Know as a 'silent killer' due to its lack of obvious symptoms, if left unchecked, high blood pressure could lead to a stroke, heart attack or heart disease.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health, said: " Very often the first time somebody may realise they have high blood pressure is once they have had a stroke or experienced a heart attack.

"Keeping to a healthy weight, reducing the salt in your diet  and drinking less alcohol can reduce your risk of high blood pressure."

Participating pharmacies will be offering a check up and will be able to refer people to a GP.

Dr Sarah Flindall, GP and the lead for cardiovascular diseases in primary care, said: "If your blood pressure is too high, it puts extra strain on your blood vessels, heart and other organs, such as the brain, kidneys and eyes."

Participating pharmacies include:

Great Yarmouth: Well Pharmacy, Lawn Avenue, Greyfriars Pharmacy, Greyfriars Way, Town Pharmacy, Kings Street, Alexandra Road Surgery, Alexandra Road Lowestoft, Hayden's, Victoria Road, Oulton Broad.

North Norfolk: Lloyds, Church Street, Cromer, Kelling Pharmacy, Holt Medical Practice, Old Cromer Road, Willows Aylsham, Frazers Yard, Aylsham, Coltishall Pharmacy, High Street, Coltishall.

Norwich: Hurn Chemist, Unthank Road, Lloyds Pharmacy, Mandela Close and Oak Street, Lloyds Pharmacy, West End Street, Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury in Brazen Gate, Morrisons Pharmacy, Albion Way.

South Norfolk: Lloyds Pharmacy, in Queens Square Attleborough, Thetford Community Healthy Living Centre, Lime Pharmacy Grove Surgery, Thetford, Lloyds Pharmacy Forest Retail Park

West Norfolk Jai Chemist, High Street in King's Lynn, The Clock Pharmacy, Gayton Road King's Lynn, Willows Pharmacy Old Church Road Terrington St John, Alan Stockley Pharmacy, Lynn Road Snettisham, Welle Pharmacy, Townley Close.

