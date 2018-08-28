Search

Sports club on the hunt for five-a-side teams for new pitch

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 November 2018

Heywood Health and Fitness are building a new artificial grass five-a-side football pitch. PHOTO: Andrew Hills

Heywood Health and Fitness are building a new artificial grass five-a-side football pitch. PHOTO: Andrew Hills

Archant

A Diss sports club is installing a £35,000 five-a-side football pitch - one of a series of new features under its new owners.

Heywood Health and Fitness are building a new artificial grass five-a-side football pitch. PHOTO: Andrew Hills

Heywood Health and Fitness, on Walcot Road, will be unveiling their 3G artificial grass pitch at the end of November, and will be ready for use from December.

Manager Andrew Hills said: “We are going to be establishing a five-a-side league and the pitch will be available to local clubs. We are very excited!

“We are hoping for Heywood to be the best sports facility for a long way.”

Heywood Health and Fitness are searching for businesses in and around Diss to take part in a five-a-side Business League, but said players from outside of companies are allowed to join.

Heywood Health and Fitness are building a new artificial grass five-a-side football pitch. PHOTO: Andrew HillsHeywood Health and Fitness are building a new artificial grass five-a-side football pitch. PHOTO: Andrew Hills

The sports centre was taken over early this year by long-term staff member Tom Bobbins.

One hour on the pitch costs £25. For more information call 01379 643088.

