Search

Advanced search

School ensures ‘no family is left behind’ during the coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 07:27 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:27 02 April 2020

Teachers at The Hewett Academy have been delivering food packages to families during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Friends of Hewett

Teachers at The Hewett Academy have been delivering food packages to families during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Friends of Hewett

Archant

Teachers at a Norwich school have joined forces with parents to make sure the school community remains strong during the coronavirus crisis.

Teachers at The Hewett Academy in Norwich have joined forces with parents to make sure the school community remains strong during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Friends of HewettTeachers at The Hewett Academy in Norwich have joined forces with parents to make sure the school community remains strong during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Friends of Hewett

Since the government ordered schools to close to all but vulnerable children and those of key workers, the Friends of Hewett (FOH), The Hewett Academy’s dedicated charity, have teamed up with teachers to make sure that children who would normally receive free school meals don’t go hungry.

Thanks to a grant accessed by FOH, teaching staff have been able to deliver food packages to children which not only contain food for the child but fresh fruit and vegetables for the whole family.

The school is also in the process of acquiring laptops which will enable 20 families who don’t have access to the internet to get online so youngsters don’t fall behind with their learning.

Rebecca Atkinson, the chairperson of FOH, said the aim of the group during the coronavirus pandemic was to make sure that “no family was left behind”.

She said: “It’s a really prime example of how a school can pull a community together.

“The teachers at our school have shown such incredible strength and determination to keep providing for our children. They care so deeply.”

Now, ahead of the Easter Holidays, the school is putting together Easter packages to help provide families with the basics they need to see them through the break.

Andrea George-Samuels, assistant principal at the Hewett Academy, who has helped organise and deliver the food packages, said the scheme was about the Hewett community outside of the school gates.

She said: “It’s about that wider family wellbeing, it’s knowing who in our community is going to need that extra bit of help and who would benefit from the person at the end of their driveway.

“It’s those little extras which are going to make this feel okay.”

Mrs George-Samuels said the scheme had taken a “Herculean effort” by all involved, and added: “It’s been amazing, our families have been very grateful, it’s been very heart warming and it’s given our staff focus.

“It has changed the narrative around school for some of our families, building relationships with families that we didn’t have before.”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

Why a pub poured 60 gallons of beer down the drain

Phil Cutter, landlord of the Murderers at Timberhill. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paramedic ‘emotional’ after queueing shoppers let him go to the front and pay for his groceries

David Tillyer, a East of England Ambulance Service paramedic was humbled by the kindness of customers at Lidl in Cromer. Picture: David Tillyer

More tests could have saved my cousin’s life, says Norfolk surgeon

Dr Adil El Tayar died after contracting coronavirus. His cousin, a surgeon at the NNUH, said more testing was urgently needed. Picture: NHS

Canaries pledge £200,000 to help those affected by the global pandemic

The Norwich City players, Daniel Farke and the executive committee have made a £200,000 donation from their salaries to help charitable causes affected by the coronavirus shutdown Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Seven coronavirus deaths sees Norfolk total rise to 25

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Easter is cancelled’: Norfolk’s ‘Mr Chocolate’ gives away Easter eggs he can’t sell

Digby Eddison, pictured with his Easter chocolate eggs at Harald's in Cromer which he has had now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant
Drive 24