School ensures ‘no family is left behind’ during the coronavirus pandemic

Teachers at The Hewett Academy have been delivering food packages to families during the coronavirus crisis.

Teachers at a Norwich school have joined forces with parents to make sure the school community remains strong during the coronavirus crisis.

Since the government ordered schools to close to all but vulnerable children and those of key workers, the Friends of Hewett (FOH), The Hewett Academy’s dedicated charity, have teamed up with teachers to make sure that children who would normally receive free school meals don’t go hungry.

Thanks to a grant accessed by FOH, teaching staff have been able to deliver food packages to children which not only contain food for the child but fresh fruit and vegetables for the whole family.

The school is also in the process of acquiring laptops which will enable 20 families who don’t have access to the internet to get online so youngsters don’t fall behind with their learning.

Rebecca Atkinson, the chairperson of FOH, said the aim of the group during the coronavirus pandemic was to make sure that “no family was left behind”.

She said: “It’s a really prime example of how a school can pull a community together.

“The teachers at our school have shown such incredible strength and determination to keep providing for our children. They care so deeply.”

Now, ahead of the Easter Holidays, the school is putting together Easter packages to help provide families with the basics they need to see them through the break.

Andrea George-Samuels, assistant principal at the Hewett Academy, who has helped organise and deliver the food packages, said the scheme was about the Hewett community outside of the school gates.

She said: “It’s about that wider family wellbeing, it’s knowing who in our community is going to need that extra bit of help and who would benefit from the person at the end of their driveway.

“It’s those little extras which are going to make this feel okay.”

Mrs George-Samuels said the scheme had taken a “Herculean effort” by all involved, and added: “It’s been amazing, our families have been very grateful, it’s been very heart warming and it’s given our staff focus.

“It has changed the narrative around school for some of our families, building relationships with families that we didn’t have before.”