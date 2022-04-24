Boost for cancer ward in memory of much-missed Henry

Rosie Johnson, specialist teenage cancer nurse at Addenbrooke's, accepts the cheque from Henry Hill's mum Lisa and sister Olivia. - Credit: Supplied by Lisa Hill

They helped Henry Hill as much as they could in the final phase of his life, so it was his wish to do something for them.

And now, the family of the 18-year-old from Marsham, who died in February, have made a donation to the C9 Teenage Cancer Trust ward at Addenbrooke's hospital in Cambridge.

Lisa Hill, Henry's mum, said they hoped the £2,540 raised through donations - as well as £300 from Henry's own savings - would help others facing a similar fight to her son.

She said: "The unit is amazing - it has a social zone and loads of things for the youngsters, but if they can't leave their rooms they're pretty much limited to a television. So this donation will mean they can have some extra resources in their rooms.

"The staff there are amazing - it's not just a job to them. They really care about the youngsters and take the time to get to know them."

Henry Hill at the teenage cancer trust unit at Addenbrooke's. - Credit: Supplied by Lisa Hill

Henry was a regular visitor to the ward after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma in July 2020.

"He was there two or three times a week for his treatment," Ms Hill said. "He had immunotherapy and twice a week he had chemotherapy. We were there quite a lot - there was no end date for his treatment because it was incurable."

Henry played for Holt Rugby Club, and on April 2 there was a memorial match at their Bridge Road ground between a club team and the 'Barbarians' - a squad made up of Henry's friends from his playing days at the club and Aylsham High School.

Players who took part in a memorial rugby match at Holt Rugby Club in memory of Henry Hill. - Credit: Supplied by Lisa Hill

Ms Hill said: "They all wore green socks, which is the colour of the ribbon for the particular type of cancer that Henry had."

Around 300 people went to Henry's funeral in March in Horsham Saint Faith, which Ms Hill called 'Henry's Day'.

She said: "We were overwhelmed with people's generosity. It shows Henry touched so many different people in different ways.

Ms Hill said since they made a cheque presentation at Addenbrooke's they had also received a donation from Aylsham Scouts.