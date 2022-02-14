Your chance to help shape the future of pharmacies in Norfolk

Mr Maziar Moaddabi, Superintendent Pharmacist, who was held up at gunpoint at Vauxhall Street Pharmacy yesterday, October 16. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Neil Didsbury

People in Norfolk are being asked to help shape the future of pharmaceutical services in the region.

Every three years, the county's network of pharmacies is reviewed to make sure the needs of its patients are being met - and to get an idea of any areas which need improvement.

And a study has now been launched to gather as much information about what services are like in Norfolk's pharmacies and chemists and where they might be lacking.

The survey is being carried out alongside Norfolk County Council by Healthwatch Norfolk, a watchdog which works alongside NHS services to represent the views of patients, and will help shape the 2022 Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment.

This document is produced every three years and is used to assess whether there are any gaps in services.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "One of the positive things that came out of the Covid-19 experience was that many people realised how important our pharmacies are and the key role they play in our communities.

"They were a key provider of face-to-face health care and support during the pandemic and we all realised how important they were.

"That is why it is so important that you spend 10 minutes filling in the survey.

"Everyone's views are considered and it will help identify any gaps in service and where things can be improved - as well as highlight good practice and any initiatives that could be rolled out elsewhere.

"It is really important that we get an accurate picture of how things are."

The study aims to find out the following things about pharmaceutical services in Norfolk:

What the service is like at your local pharmacy

How accessible pharmacies are via public transport, car and for those with disabilities

How accessible services are for people with English as a second language and what translations options there are

What facilities there are for consultations in private

What awareness people have of the range of services available through pharmacies

The survey can be completed by visiting www.norfolk.gov.uk/pna and the deadline to do so is March 4. Paper copies can be obtained by emailing enquiries@healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk or calling 0808 168 9669.