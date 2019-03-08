Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Mental health podcasts series to feature TV presenter Helen McDermott

PUBLISHED: 12:32 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 20 March 2019

Helen McDermott has teamed up with Equal Lives. Photo: Archant

Helen McDermott has teamed up with Equal Lives. Photo: Archant

Archant

A series of podcasts is aiming to take help to those with mental ill health who are searching online for solutions.

The podcasts, which are being produced by charity Equal Lives, will all feature either someone with lived experience of poor mental health, or a mental health professional.

And Kimberly Myhill, who is behind the project, said it came from studying how people were looking for help.

Development officer at Equal Lives Miss Myhill said: “I did a bit of research that was showing people just Google everything before they are going to services, so I was trying to create something for them to find.”

Recording on the podcasts starts next week, and they will be released soon afterwards on Equal Lives’ YouTube page.

One of those involved was former TV presenter Helen McDermott.

She said she had suffered with depression and for a long time, did not talk about it.

“When I was on Anglia I was off for a bit, I never said why,” she said. “I feel it is very important that anyone can get it at any time.”

Ms McDermott said she was lucky to access help.

“In my case a lot of people were surprised because I seem like an outgoing person,” she said. “It’s been a struggle all my life and still is. I still think there’s quite a lot of stigma. Hopefully this helps people.”

Miss Myhill added: “I know there are people who know they need help but they don’t know how to ask, or it will reassure people before they go to maybe a first appointment. It can feel hopeless for people so showing real experience of people who have been at the lowest of the low but recovered is really helpful.”

The podcasts will be recorded at the Assembly House, with chef and director of the Assembly House Richard Hughes appearing on one of the episodes.

• The podcasts will be available on Youtube by visiting www.youtube.com/user/DisabilityNorfolk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘We cannot see a way to remain open’: 280 jobs at risk as health trust announces closure

All Hallows Hospital at Ditchingham,near Bungay. All Hallows Healthcare Trust has announced its likely closure. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Fake emails set up in name of anorexic Wymondham teenager taunt sister over her death

Ellie Long of Wymondham, right, with her sister Hannah. Picture: Nicki Long

Former teacher died of drug-related death

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court on Tuesday, March 19, heard how Andrew Jakes, 37, died last year at his home in Bridge Street, Fakenham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists