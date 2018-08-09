News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Heatwave puts pressure on region’s hospitals

person

Geraldine Scott

Published: 3:51 PM August 9, 2018    Updated: 11:08 PM October 9, 2020
James Paget HospitalGeneric hospitalAccident and emergencyAmbulanceByline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Ar

James Paget HospitalGeneric hospitalAccident and emergencyAmbulanceByline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2016 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Dehydration and severe sunburn are just two complaints clinicians at Norfolk's hospitals have been confronted with during the recent heatwave.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH - Credit: NNUH

The hot weather put pressure on the region's hospitals, with Anna Davidson, chairman of the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston, saying there were 'similar levels of demand [...] to the most difficult winter weeks.'

She said earlier this week, the number of patients visiting A&E was just one less than their 'all time winter high' and beds were 'very full'.

But she said staff were 'smiling and caring'.

Graham Wilde, the hospital's chief operating officer, added: 'The number of people visiting our accident and emergency department has dramatically increased in recent weeks and we have seen bed occupancy at peak winter levels. We have seen cases including severe sunburn and many cases of dehydration, which is why we have been encouraging people to follow advice issued nationally to keep hydrated and to keep cool.'

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Photo: QEH

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Photo: QEH - Credit: QEH

You may also want to watch:

At the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, there was an 11pc increase in A&E attendances in July compared to the year before, and a 10pc increase in ambulance arrivals.

A spokesman said: 'We'd urge people to heed NHS advice around keeping hydrated, staying sun safe, and to check in on vulnerable family, friends and neighbours. Please contact your pharmacist, GP or NHS 111 if you need medical advice.'

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  1. 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
  2. 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  3. 6 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
  4. 7 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
  5. 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  6. 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  7. 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

And staff were also thanked for their efforts.

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, staff were given free lollies and refrigerated water to help them cope in the heat.

And although the hospital had seen a rise in the number of patients at the front door, it was not thought it was solely due to the heat.

Medical director Dr Nick Lyons said: 'Whilst our emergency department has been busier than we might expect at this time of year, this cannot be attributed to the heat alone.

'Our staff have done a fantastic job and continue to work extremely hard to keep on top of the situation.'

NHS advice for dealing with extreme temperatures include staying inside between 11am and 3pm, especially for those who are elderly or vulnerable. The health service also advises to cover up or stay in the shade, and to stay hydrated.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Kill the Bill King's Lynn

'Who's this Bill bloke?' - Tiny turnout for town protest

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus