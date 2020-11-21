Search

WATCH: Heart warming plea from hospital workers’ children over coronavirus spread

PUBLISHED: 09:17 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:17 21 November 2020

The children have a heartwarming message for members of the public. Credit: Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Archant

Children of key workers from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have issued a heart warming message to members of the public, telling them how to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Nine of them - between the ages of four and 12 - recorded the uplifting plea explaining how everyone can do their bit to help reduce infections and help keep pressure on the NHS down.

In the video, the children explain a variety of measures to curb the spread including wearing a face mask when going to hospital, to cover your nose and mouth and to wash your hands regularly.

Professor Nancy Fontaine, NNUH chief nurse and director of infection control, said: “Our thanks go out to Nuala, Cosmo, Annabelle, Immi, Henry, Lucie, Gracie, Frankie, and Freya for sharing this important public message.”

“During this time of the year it is more important than ever that we maintain thorough hand washing, maintaining social distancing and wear face coverings, when needed, to help slow the spread of Covid-19 and other viruses that are more prevalent in the winter.”

