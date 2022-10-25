Deaf awareness project earns health watchdog award nomination

A project geared at improving GP access for deaf people has earned the region's health watchdog a national award nomination.

Healthwatch Norfolk launched a charter for GP surgeries to sign up to, pledging to make it easier for people with hearing loss to make use of services.

The recommendation came following extensive research from the watchdog into how easy it is for deaf people to access primary care.

The project has earned Healthwatch Norfolk a nomination for the impact award at the Healthwatch Network Awards, which celebrate the impact of watchdogs across the country.

It will see Healthwatch Norfolk compete against seven other Healthwatch branches nationwide.

Alex Stewart, chief executive, said: "It is a real honour to be shortlisted having been competing against other Healthwatches across the country - of which there are more than 150.

"The real benefit of being a network is that our hard work can now be used all across the country."