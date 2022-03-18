Webpage launched to help Ukrainian refugees access healthcare

A refugee girl who fled conflict from neighboring Ukraine holds her toy at the railway station after arriving at Zahony, Hungary - Credit: AP

A health watchdog has devoted a new section of its website to helping Ukrainian access NHS services when they arrive in the county.

With Norfolk expected to open its arms to hundreds of people fleeing the war-torn nation, Healthwatch Norfolk has compiled a package of information for any refugees needing medical care.

Found on the watchdog's website, the information is conveyed in both English and Ukrainian and describes how refugees and asylum seekers can access NHS services in the region.

It also provides an explainer on how the NHS works and how to use interpretation services on NHS 111.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, has called for change at East of England Ambulance Service Trust. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "We want to work in conjunction with health and social care partners in Norfolk to make sure information is distributed to those refugees in Ukraine who choose to come to Norfolk.

"We are setting up web pages with content in English and Ukrainian featuring information and resources on the NHS, and we will add more Norfolk-specific information to the pages in the days and weeks ahead.

"If any NHS trusts or social care providers have additional content we can share, we would be happy to do that to help ensure as much information is available as possible for those who need it."