Search

Advanced search

Health group wants your NHS experiences during coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 06:41 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:41 17 April 2020

Norfolk and Waveney CCG is urging people to treat pharmacy workers with respect during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk and Waveney CCG is urging people to treat pharmacy workers with respect during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A new survey has been launched to find out how people have been able to access health and social care services during coronavirus.

Healthwatch Norfolk is encouraging people to share their experiences since the outbreak began, which will be reported to service leaders.

Since the outbreak began, organisations have been forced to review the way patients receive care to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, from increased demands in medication, GP appointments postponed or conducted remotely or stricter protocols to prevent infection.

The survey will look at areas including quality of information and advice people have received about coronavirus and the communication from NHS trusts, councils and charities.

Read more: Could you take part in a Norwich coronavirus study?

Alex Stewart, Healthwatch Norfolk chief executive, said: “For all of us that use local services it is an unusual time, where we have had to adapt to necessary changes quickly.

You may also want to watch:

“It is crucial we do everything we can to enable staff to do their jobs safely and effectively, but it is equally important that we learn from this experience and that public opinion is listened to.

“Whether you have personally used services or look after someone else that does, this is an opportunity for you to have your say.

“We have direct links to the public agencies providing front-line services in response to COVID-19, including local authorities, hospitals, GPs, pharmacies and care homes. Our recommendations are taken seriously by service leaders, so every response to our survey will be acknowledged and listened to intently.”

Other areas of focus is experience of urgent or emergency care, routine appointments, access to dentistry and any positive messages of support for health and social care staff,

Those participating can also highlight their experience in managing their mental and physical health at home, the impact of caring for someone in isolation or any advice for those in self-isolation

To take part in the survey, visit www.healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk/hwn-covid-19-survey/ or contact Healthwatch Norfolk directly on 01953 856029 to share experiences over the phone.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Man whose body was found in river ‘lived a chaotic lifestyle’ inquest hears

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Could new AI forecasts and ‘weather-tech’ reduce risks for farmers?

'De-risking agriculture through weather-tech' will be discussed at a Free Agri-TechE webinar on April 29. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Discover the ‘gateway to the fens’ in heritage centre’s town trails

Barry Hawkins auctioneers in Downham Market. Pictured is the Winnold Fair Castle Yard in the early 1900's. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24