Health group wants your NHS experiences during coronavirus

A new survey has been launched to find out how people have been able to access health and social care services during coronavirus.

Healthwatch Norfolk is encouraging people to share their experiences since the outbreak began, which will be reported to service leaders.

Since the outbreak began, organisations have been forced to review the way patients receive care to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, from increased demands in medication, GP appointments postponed or conducted remotely or stricter protocols to prevent infection.

The survey will look at areas including quality of information and advice people have received about coronavirus and the communication from NHS trusts, councils and charities.

Alex Stewart, Healthwatch Norfolk chief executive, said: “For all of us that use local services it is an unusual time, where we have had to adapt to necessary changes quickly.

“It is crucial we do everything we can to enable staff to do their jobs safely and effectively, but it is equally important that we learn from this experience and that public opinion is listened to.

“Whether you have personally used services or look after someone else that does, this is an opportunity for you to have your say.

“We have direct links to the public agencies providing front-line services in response to COVID-19, including local authorities, hospitals, GPs, pharmacies and care homes. Our recommendations are taken seriously by service leaders, so every response to our survey will be acknowledged and listened to intently.”

Other areas of focus is experience of urgent or emergency care, routine appointments, access to dentistry and any positive messages of support for health and social care staff,

Those participating can also highlight their experience in managing their mental and physical health at home, the impact of caring for someone in isolation or any advice for those in self-isolation

To take part in the survey, visit www.healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk/hwn-covid-19-survey/ or contact Healthwatch Norfolk directly on 01953 856029 to share experiences over the phone.