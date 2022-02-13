Are mental health services improving? Time to have your say

People have been asked to share their experiences of mental health services in Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: PA

People in Norfolk and Waveney are being asked to have their say on whether changes and improvements are being made to mental health services in the region.

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, which provides the region's mental health services, has been in special measures since 2015.

The trust is currently awaiting the results of its latest Care Quality Commission inspection, which was carried out at the tail end of last year.

At the beginning of 2021 the CQC did judge that some improvements had been made at the trust, but it remains to be seen whether this will see the regulator lift the special measures when the results are published.

But in the meantime, watchdog Healthwatch Norfolk has launched a study of its own to see if the people most affected by the trust's work have noticed improvements themselves.

The watchdog is inviting mental health patients and their loved ones to take part in a survey that aims to answer the pertinent question: how is your mental health care.

The watchdog is keen to hear from anybody over the age of 18 who is either receiving mental health treatment already or whose loved one is.

Healthwatch Norfolk is particularly interested in hearing from anybody who is severely affected by mental illness, including psychosis, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, an eating disorder, severe depression or any other condition that requires rehabilitation.

Participants will be asked about whether they feel their care plans are being planned and delivered, how effective mental health services are in the community and how well they feel loved ones are involved.

And families of those receiving care will be asked how in the loop they feel about their loved one's care.

Participants will be able to take part with complete anonymity and once the study is complete, Healthwatch will prepare a report of findings and make recommendations to health and social care providers in the region.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "Some changes have already been made to improve the support offered by mental health care services in the community so this project will help to assess that.

"It is also important that we gather feedback and experiences from those most affected."

The survey can be found at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/norfolkCMHTevaluation/



