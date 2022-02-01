Health care in Norfolk... how is it for you?

People in Norfolk are being urged to have their say about their experiences of health and social care.

Watchdog Healthwatch Norfolk, which relays patient feedback to the county's health trusts, is inviting people to discuss their concerns at a series of events across the county.

People are invited to share their experiences, having seen Covid-19 restrictions limit the amount of research in the community it can do.

Caroline WIlliams, head of engagement for Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "It is important to us that we get information and real-life experiences from as many people as possible in many different locations.

"This will help us understand where there are issues of concern, identify areas for health and social care bosses to act on and highlight success stories and good practice."

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, added: "Our priority is to gather as much information as we can and we are happy to hear from anyone who is keen to help us with that."

The first two events will be at the Castle Quarter in Norwich on Thursday, February 3 and King's Lynn Library on Thursday, February 10.