Call for new mums to share mental health experiences

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM November 3, 2022
A new survey is looking into the support new mums receive with mental health - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A quarter of new mums suffer mental ill health within the first year of their child's life, research has shown.

NHS data has shown that up to 27pc of mothers suffer perinatal mental ill health as they adjust to life as a new parent.

The figure has prompted health watchdog to launch a survey into the mental health care new mothers receive.

Healthwatch has launched a survey asking people to share their own experiences of postnatal maternity care.

The survey will help the watchdog produce a report and make recommendations to NHS services on how they can improve maternal mental health services.

Alex Stewart, chief executive of Healthwatch Norfolk, said: "Everything you tell us is confidential and will help us and the NHS understand what they need to put in place to better support people you.

"Whether you had a positive or negative experience with mental health support during or after pregnancy, we want to hear it."

The survey is available at smartsurvey.co.uk/s/MaternalMentalHealthSurvey.

