Health minister acknowledges 'very real challenges' of crumbling hospital

The government's health minister has acknowledged "the very real estate challenges" facing the Queen Elizabeth Hospital during a visit to the crumbling hospital.

However, minister for health Edward Argar stopped short of making any pledges over the hospital's desperate need for a rebuild.

Speaking during a visit to the hospital's £3m West Norfolk Eye Centre, which opened last month, Mr Argar was reminded of the dire situation at the King's Lynn hospital, which is held up by more than 1,500 metal props.

Mr Argar said: "It was a great pleasure to visit the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with local MP, James Wild. The new West Norfolk Eye Centre at the hospital is a leader across the UK in ophthalmology and it was fantastic to meet Denise Smith and her team to hear about how they'll be able to undertake thousands of more appointments and treatments.

"It was also a chance to see first hand the very real estate challenges faced by the Trust - in particular the significant RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete) plank issues - and to hear about their proposals to improve their buildings."

Mr Wild said it was "incredibly important" that the minister was brought to the hospital in person to see the need for it to be rebuilt.

He said: "I am glad that the health minister leading the new hospitals programme accepted my invitation to come to the QEH to see first hand the most propped hospital in the country.

"Patients and staff deserve a new hospital that is fit for the future to deliver better health outcomes.

"He spoke to patients in the Necton ward who left him in no doubt whatsoever about how much it is needed and he left with a crystal clear message."

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the QEH, said the visit was "a great opportunity" to discuss recent improvements at the hospital, including the eye centre and its soon-to-open endoscopy unit.

She added: "These significant developments will improve the experience of our staff and patients, but ultimately, a new hospital is the key to providing healthcare to King's Lynn and West Norfolk which is truly fit for purpose and best services our patients, our community and our staff."

