Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Head shave for breast care unit

01 May, 2019 - 08:47
From left Richard Chappell, Katrina Chappell, Angela Holford and Lesley Pottle Picture: QEH

From left Richard Chappell, Katrina Chappell, Angela Holford and Lesley Pottle Picture: QEH

Archant

A King’s Lynn woman had her head shaved one year to the day after sister’s cancer operation to raise money for west Norfolk patients.

Lesley Pottle wanted to show her support for sister, Katrina Chappell, by raising £600 for West Norfolk Breast Care Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mrs Chappell, 42, was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, after discovering an 11cm lump on her breast. A routine check at the GP turned into a two week referral to the hospital, proceeding into mammograms, operations, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Miss Pottle was inspired to raise money by shaving her hair after a year of growing it.

You may also want to watch:

“I didn't expect to raise this much,” she said. “I would like to thank the customers of Crofters coffee shop for their generosity, as well as our family and friends.

“This unit is brilliant with families. Cancer affects a lot of people, and the support here is very good.”

During an emotional cheque hand-over, Angela Holford, senior breast care nurse said: “These donations are crucial for us to be able to buy the things we don't get funding for.

“This job has dark moments, but it is a privilege to look after our patients.”

Mrs Chappell has recently been accepted for reconstruction surgery at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Here is where I started my journey, and I am pleased that my journey ends here,” she said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Missing Holt police officer is found

Missing Holt police officer Adrian 'Ady' Porter has been found. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home Office post mortem examination due after man’s body found

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Teens sentenced after chickens jumped on and stamped on in Norwich

The bandstand at Eaton Park. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Parking space cut during hospital building work prompts plea for patients to use park and ride

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Bosses are urging patients and visitors to use park and ride, if possible., during building work. Photo: Archant

Home Office post mortem examination due after man’s body found

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Promotion party feeling as Norwich prepares for parade to salute victorious Canaries

Mario Vrancic, of Norwich, celebrates promotion at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists