Head shave for breast care unit

A King’s Lynn woman had her head shaved one year to the day after sister’s cancer operation to raise money for west Norfolk patients.

Lesley Pottle wanted to show her support for sister, Katrina Chappell, by raising £600 for West Norfolk Breast Care Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mrs Chappell, 42, was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, after discovering an 11cm lump on her breast. A routine check at the GP turned into a two week referral to the hospital, proceeding into mammograms, operations, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Miss Pottle was inspired to raise money by shaving her hair after a year of growing it.

“I didn't expect to raise this much,” she said. “I would like to thank the customers of Crofters coffee shop for their generosity, as well as our family and friends.

“This unit is brilliant with families. Cancer affects a lot of people, and the support here is very good.”

During an emotional cheque hand-over, Angela Holford, senior breast care nurse said: “These donations are crucial for us to be able to buy the things we don't get funding for.

“This job has dark moments, but it is a privilege to look after our patients.”

Mrs Chappell has recently been accepted for reconstruction surgery at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Here is where I started my journey, and I am pleased that my journey ends here,” she said.