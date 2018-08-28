Head of Norfolk hospital which is the only one in the county not failing to leave

The head of a coastal hospital which in the only one in Norfolk not failing has announced she will leave.

Staff at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) celebrate being rated as good by the CQC. Photo: JPUH Staff at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) celebrate being rated as good by the CQC. Photo: JPUH

Christine Allen was appointed chief executive of James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston in 2013.

Having made significant changes to the trust, Ms Allen has overseen three inspections from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in which the JPUH was rated good in all of them.

She will leave the JPUH in February 2019 to take a new chief executive job closer to her home at West Hertfordshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

The latest CQC report was published on Thursday, December 6 with Ms Allen describing her delight at the result.

Ms Allen has called leading the hospital a privilege.

She said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at James Paget Hospital, working with amazing and talented people.

“I am fortunate to be part of a high performing leadership team and I am confident that my decision to move on will not affect plans to continue to focus on improvements in care for patients.”

Two particular areas of the hospital were picked out in the latest CQC report as outstanding, including end of life care and maternity services.

The JPUH is the only hospital in Norfolk not be rated as inadequate and failing.

Ms Allen said one of the reason’s for the hospitals success was because it concentrated on the services a smaller, district hospital was supposed to provide, while working alongside the larger Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Anna Davidson, trust chair, said Ms Allen would be sorely missed having made several improvements since she arrived in 2013.

“Christine has been instrumental in moving us forward in our partnership working and has been a major part of the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership.

“She took over a trust that had significant challenges, built a new team and worked closely with the chair, leading the changes that we see today,” she said.

As an interim measure deputy chief executive Anna Hills will take on the role for a six to 12 month period.

It is hoped her detailed knowledge of the hospital and its priorities will steer the trust prior to a permanent appointment being made.