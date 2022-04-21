GP practice allowed staff to work without safeguarding checks

The Heacham Group Practice has been placed into special measures - Credit: Archant

Clinical staff at a Norfolk GP surgery were allowed to work one-to-one with patients without safeguarding checks, a report has shown.

Inspectors have placed the Heacham Group Practice, which has sites in Heacham and Snettisham, into special measures following a visit carried out last month.

The practice was found to be inadequate in three out of five areas inspected, with a variety of concerns raised by inspectors.

Among these were concerns that clinical members of staff were allowed to work in the practice without Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks being put in place.

These are checks carried out in medical centres, schools and other environments on potential workers' criminal records - designed to identify any safeguarding concerns around candidates.

The practice said it was disappointed with the findings of the inspection, but that measures had already been put in place to address concerns.

The inspection, which was carried out by the Care Quality Commission, also raised concerns over the way the practice managed infection.

The report reads: "On the day of the inspection, the practice did not have clear oversight of and did not provide sufficient evidence to show that all staff had received appropriate training for infection prevention and control.

"Staff we spoke with told us they often worked short-staffed and this had affected the safe and effective delivery of safe care and the well-being of staff.

"We were told that the effects of staff illness, particularly in respect of Covid-19, had resulted in a negative effect on staffing levels - particularly in the non-clinical team."

The watchdog rated the practice as inadequate overall, placing it into special measures.

A spokesperson for the practice said: "Obviously Heacham Group Practice is disappointed to have been given an inadequate rating. The CQC summary did, however, highlight that caring at the practice was 'good', reporting that staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care.

"The summary also highlighted how the practice adjusted to deliver services to meet the needs of patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The team is working closely with the CQC and NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group to make the required improvements as soon as possible.”