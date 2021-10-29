‘I started the menopause at 14’ 

You might have seen East Anglian signs and graphics company worker Hayley Cockman, 40, on Davina McCall’s Sex, Myths and the Menopause recently.

Today, Hayley's on the journey to become a mother, in the final stages of adoption, and she tirelessly campaigns for better menopause education through Menopause Support, and her Instagram account @CockmanHayley. This is her story.

“I started my period at the age of 12. Everything was going fine for about a year. And then they stopped. I didn’t really think anything of it at all. I knew your periods could be all over the place.

“And then I started having hot flushes and night sweats. They were so bad I was having to change during the night. While I was at school I’d be trying to concentrate in a lesson and be having these hot flushes. It was awful.

“I told my mum I felt weird. I couldn’t think of any other way to explain it. I didn’t feel myself. I wasn’t ‘normal’. So she took me to the doctor. Luckily he said I needed to have blood tests done, which I’m so grateful for. Even nowadays doctors don’t often send women with these symptoms for tests.

“I got a letter after saying they needed to see me, so we knew there was something not quite right. I went with mum and had an ultrasound done, which revealed I have a womb, but it’s very small, and I only have one ovary. It didn’t have any eggs in it.

Menopause campaigner Hayley Cockman - Credit: Contributed

“That was a strange time. I remember mum crying. Getting really upset. I’d just turned 14 and I didn’t really understand even what the word menopause was. It was all old ladies saying they were ‘going through the change’, that was it.

“So my main memory is of my mum bawling her eyes out and me trying to comfort her. They said I needed to go on HRT to protect my bones, and that I’d have a monthly withdrawal bleed. I was told the HRT would keep my womb healthy if I decided to have IVF later in life.

“No one explained I was infertile. A consultant said to my mum ‘she’s not going to realise what it means now anyway, it’s not like she’s trying for a baby’.

“There was no advice. Nothing to read. Nowhere to go for support. I was handed a prescription and they let me leave the room. That was pretty much the last time I was seen.

“Over the years I visited a GP numerous amounts of times with every single perimenopausal symptom you can think of. Ringing in my ears. Itching skin. Hair falling out. Heart palpitations. Insomnia. There was never any link made with those symptoms and me being on the wrong dose of HRT.

Common menopause symptoms - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

“I just got on with it. I didn’t want to draw attention to myself. I didn’t tell anyone but it was always there. I was tired a lot of the time and some days I’d have to come home from school and have a nap, but really, I just tried so hard to be like every other teenager.

“When it came to work, I've had jobs where I used excuses like having a sore throat or tummy ache to have time off. I just couldn’t tell employers what was really going on. That I’d had zero hours sleep, or was suffering with anxiety.

“And it wasn’t until my 20s that I started to grieve my fertility. All my friends started falling pregnant and I thought, I need to face this. I did go through a bad patch of really dieting and exercising because it was something I felt I could control. It began to affect my relationships too. Things would get serious with someone and I’d think ‘great, now I need to tell them’, but I was too scared. I’d just end those relationships instead. It was a pretty lonely time.

“Then I met my husband when I was 30. That’s when I really came to terms with it all. I told him pretty much from the start – you know you’ve met the right person when you can be that honest with each other.

“I told him I didn’t want to do IVF. Honestly, I was too scared that it wouldn’t work, and I’d go back to feeling like I did in my 20s. You feel like a failure as a woman. If it didn’t work it would break me.

“I started my Instagram account last year to document my adoption journey, just with a few posts about the books I was reading, and some about me and the face behind it all, with my story. I’d never spoken about what I’d been through before. It was a big thing. But I had a huge response.

“Dr Louise Newson reached out to me and I was very lucky. She gave me a free consultation where I went through all the symptoms I had, and the HRT I was on and she said everything I was feeling was down to a lack of oestrogen. She said ‘Hayley, you’re on the wrong dose and the wrong type’. I had blood tests done and when she looked at the results said they were stupidly low for someone my age, hence all the symptoms.

“She changed my regime completely, putting me on body identical HRT, introducing testosterone to the mix, and telling me about Vagifem which was a gamechanger. People don’t talk about it but vaginal dryness and itching is horrendous. There are days when it’s too uncomfortable to sit down.

“I feel like a different person now. My life is completely changed. For me, people say now ‘you poor girl’ about my experience, but I didn’t know any different. It was just my life. I am frustrated though because if I’d visited one decent doctor who understood the menopause, life could have been so different for me.

“Thankfully we were approved to adopt in August and are in the family finding stage. We’re just waiting for the right child to come along. It’s so important we’re a good match for them, and they’re good match for us.

“All my life I knew I wanted to adopt, but I had it in my head it would never happen, I’d never be a mum and it was, deep down, all I really wanted. Now it finally feels like that dream is going to happen.”

Hayley is part of Menopause Support’s Make Menopause Matter campaign, whose aims include upskilling GPs to be able to better advice women, and to generally raise awareness of peri and post menopause. Find out more at menopausesupport.co.uk

More than 50% of the UK population are women, yet female issues often fly under the radar as ‘difficult’ or ‘embarrassing’ to talk about. This week we’re shining a spotlight on a topic that will affect every single one of our female readers – and the men in their lives. Menopause. With symptoms ranging from hot sweats, to crippling depression, anxiety, brain fog and weight gain, it’s one of the single most important changes to a woman’s wellbeing in mid and later life. Please read, share and talk.

Where to get help

Menopausesupport.co.uk

Kate Pleace at the-wellness-cloud.com

Thebms.org.uk

Menopauseandme.co.uk

Menopausedoctor.co.uk

Themenopausecharity.org

Thedaisynetwork.org