Pharmacy announced as latest site to begin coronavirus vaccinations

Published: 7:00 AM January 20, 2021 Updated: 6:27 PM January 20, 2021

Hayden Chemists in Bridge Road, will join the roll out of the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme. Picture: Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

A Lowestoft pharmacy will begin offering coronavirus vaccines from today.

Hayden Chemist, in Bridge Road, will be one of 65 pharmacy sites nationally joining the vaccine programme, increasing the number of locations for patients in East Norfolk and South Waveney.

Currently in the area, vaccination sites are in operation at The Park Surgery, in Great Yarmouth, Kirkley Mill Surgery, Lowestoft, and the vaccine hub at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

The chemist will join the vaccination programme from Thursday.

Beverley Far, manager of the Hayden Chemist, in Lowestoft, said: “It’s great that local people can come to their community pharmacy for their COVID vaccination. The team have worked really hard getting ready to vaccinate and the site has plenty of parking and good disabled access so is an ideal location.

“Whilst we are looking forward to welcoming eligible patients for their free NHS COVID-19 jab, please note that we can only vaccinate those people who have received a letter and have been invited to book an appointment via the national NHS booking system.”

There are 25 sites offering appointments for vaccinations across Norfolk and Waveney, with the first large-scale site opening in the food court of the Castle Quarter shopping mall on Monday.

There are 21 GP-led vaccination programmes and all of the county's hopsitals are running a vaccine hub.

Melanie Craig, Chief Executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “I’m really pleased that our continued hard work and efforts to vaccinate people in Norfolk & Waveney will be further boosted by the support of local pharmacies. This will help us vaccinate those at greatest risk from COVID-19 as quickly as possible. Pharmacists are very experienced in vaccinating patients as they do every year against flu.

“Please remember not to contact your GP practice, pharmacy or other NHS services to ask about when you will be invited for a COVID-19 vaccine; you will be contacted as soon as it’s your turn. Please do not attend a vaccination site without an appointment.”



