The Queen faces days of Covid testing
- Credit: PA
The Queen faces being tested for Covid for several days after it emerged she had met Prince Charles just two days before he tested positive for the virus.
Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm whether the monarch had tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy.
But Palace sources have said she is not displaying any symptoms.
The 95-year-old is believed to have spent time with Charles on Tuesday when her eldest son was carrying out an investiture on her behalf at Windsor Castle.
The previous day, she left Norfolk after spending the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on her Sandringham Estate.
It is the second Prince Charles has contracted the virus, first doing so in March 2020 when he had mild symptoms and lost his sense of smell and taste.
A Palace source said the situation will continue to be monitored but a running commentary would not be provided on the Queen's health.
People who develop coronavirus symptoms are asked to notify those they have been in contact with in the previous 48 hours.
The prince, 73, took a routine test and is not thought to be showing serious symptoms.
He usually greets his mother in public with both a kiss on the hand and a kiss on the cheek.
The Queen is understood to be fully vaccinated so will not need to self-isolate unless she tests positive.
But she will be advised to take a rapid lateral flow test each day for seven days.
Royal physicians will keep a close eye on the nation's longest reigning monarch - who reached her historic Platinum Jubilee four days ago - given recent health concerns.
She cancelled a run of engagements in the autumn, and was put on doctors' orders to rest in October and advised to only carry out light duties after a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.
The Queen was out and about on public duties on Saturday, the eve of the jubilee, meeting charity workers at Sandringham House - her first major public appearance in more than three months.
Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: "Given the fact that the Queen saw her son and heir less than 48 hours before he was confirmed to have Covid for a second time, there is inevitably a huge level of concern for the monarch, given her age above everything else.
"Clearly, a very close eye will be kept on Her Majesty in the coming days to see that nothing is amiss."
The Queen used her jubilee milestone to endorse Camilla to be one day known as Queen Consort, and called on the public to back her and Charles when he becomes king.
The triple-vaccinated prince was said to be "deeply disappointed" to have to pull out of engagements in Winchester after his positive test on Thursday.
Charles was in close contact with chancellor Rishi Sunak, home secretary Priti Patel, former Liverpool footballer Ian Rush and scores of others when he joined Camilla at a British Asian Trust reception on Wednesday evening.
He will now need to self-isolate under current rules for 10 full days, but he could be free after five days if he tests negative on day five and day six.
During his last bout of Covid, the prince remained busy, working from his desk.