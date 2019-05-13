Two-year-old battling rare cancer will have treatment in USA as fundraising target 'smashed' with £250,000

Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer, at the superhero walk around the city to raise money for him to have specialist treatment in New York. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A two-year-old battling a rare cancer will have potentially life-saving treatment in New York after smashing a £239,000 fundraising target.

The fundraiser fayre for Harry Deeba, Taverham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The fundraiser fayre for Harry Deeba, Taverham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Deeba, two, has been diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma, a cancer that forms in nerve tissue, affecting around 100 children each year.

The Taverham toddler has been battling the disease since January last year. His family wanted to raise £239,000 for treatment in New York that could stop the cancer from returning.

After a magnificent effort from family, friends and well-wishers the target has today been reached.

It was just five days from their deadline after months of hard work.

Harry Deeba enjoying time with his family. Picture: Deeba Family Harry Deeba enjoying time with his family. Picture: Deeba Family

But Harry could still need further treatment and if the cancer does return, there is just a one in 10 survival rate.

His mother Carly Howes, 32, and father, Ali Deeba, 38, have been joined by family and friends fundraising across Norfolk since the start of the year.

In an update on Twitter they said they had "smashed" the target, with more than a quarter of a million pounds raised.

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

"We cannot thank you all enough for helping us to reach this target, we are so so grateful to each and every one for making this possible," they said.

"However please do not think this is it, the future with neuroblastoma is uncertain, chances of relapse are high so the fear of relapse will always be on our minds, also the harsh treatments Harry has endured so far has put him at a risk of developing a secondary cancer.

"Hopefully Harry will not require any further treatment but if he does he will need it fast and it will cost, so please continue to spread the word, donate and hold that fundraising event."

Any extra money raised will be held by Solving Kids Cancer for five years and if Harry doesn't require any further treatment then the extra funds will be used to help other children fighting neuroblastoma.

To donate go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal/ or text HARRY and the amount you would like to give to 70085.