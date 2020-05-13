Search

Artist creates NHS stained glass to thank nation’s health workers

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 May 2020

William Fairbank, from East Harling, has created a piece of stained glass artwork to say thank you to the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Catherine Fairbank

Archant

An artist has created a piece of stained glass artwork to say thank you to NHS staff for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

William Fairbank, from East Harling, began working with stained glass around six years ago, learning the ropes from a teacher on Ber Street in Norwich.

The 69-year-old began his latest work on the day Captain Tom Moore completed the 100th lap of his NHS fundraising challenge, and was inspired to make a gesture of his own.

MORE: Stunning pub mural salutes heroics of Captain Tom Moore

His piece features a rainbow, which has become a symbol of hope throughout the crisis, beneath the NHS lettering.

“I am always picking up on the hardship of people in my work,” said Mr Fairbank. “What our doctors and nurses have been going through is awful, but they just don’t stop.”

Mr Fairbank intends to eventually auction the artwork, with all proceeds going to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Topic Tags:

