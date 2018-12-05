Search

Advanced search

‘It could save lives’ - Man’s bid for universal roll out of HIV drug

05 December, 2018 - 08:36
Tom Howard (left) and his partner Daniel Nisbet. Photo: Tom Howard

Tom Howard (left) and his partner Daniel Nisbet. Photo: Tom Howard

Tom Howard

A Harleston man has called for a “universal roll out” of a drug which protects people from HIV.

Tom Howard, from Harleston, who is campaigning for a universal roll out of PrEP. Photo: Tom HowardTom Howard, from Harleston, who is campaigning for a universal roll out of PrEP. Photo: Tom Howard

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is available to anyone in Scotland, while in Northern Ireland and Wales there are trials under way which do not cap numbers.

However in England the drug is only available at selected clinics and is limited to 13,000 high risk people. And in Norwich just 38 people were able to access the drug through the trial.

Tom Howard, of Briar Road, Harleston, said he encountered problems while looking into PrEP - prompting him to start the petition.

The 22-year-old said: “I’m a member of the LGBT community and I heard about PrEP at the beginning of this year. From my understanding it’s effective in around 99pc of cases if it’s taken regularly as you’re supposed to.

Tom Howard, from Harleston, who is campaigning for a universal roll out of PrEP. Photo: Tom HowardTom Howard, from Harleston, who is campaigning for a universal roll out of PrEP. Photo: Tom Howard

“But when I looked at local clinics to see where I could access it, the trials were all closed. Obviously I was a bit worried I could not access it.”

Mr Howard said the trials had since reopened, but numbers were still restricted.

He said: “The trial limits the availability of the drug, but it was recently extended from 10,000 to 13,000 people in England. Nonetheless, it is only available at selected clinics in urban areas and neglects those from rural areas - it is also only given to those deemed to be at high risk.

“Following on from World AIDS Day, I feel that the government has a duty to ensure that preventive measures are accessible to everyone throughout the United Kingdom. It is nonsensical to deny access to PrEP, as it is cheaper to offer temporary preventive medication than to provide lifelong support to those infected with HIV/AIDS. It could save lives.”

Mr Howard said many people turned to potentially dangerous online sellers to get the medication, costing between £19 and £150.

He added: “I believe that access to this drug should not be determined by an individuals income or their postcode, it should be accessible to all those requiring preventive medication.”

An NHS England spokesperson said: “The NHS PrEP trial has outperformed expectations with 10,000 people already receiving access to this key HIV prevention measure.

“The learning from this trial will be critical to informing the rollout of a future national PrEP programme in partnership with local authorities.”

To sign the petition, click here.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Why won’t you help my dying wife?’ - Man’s 18-month fight for care funding

Robert May, whose wife Sylvia is very ill but struggling to access NHS funding. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Video Oasis star announced as headliner for Norwich festival

Sunday Sessions 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

State-of-the art play park already vandalised, just days after it opened

The official opening of the play park in North Walsham. Picture: John Newstead Photography

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anglia Square: City councillors get ready to make decision on £271m revamp

City councillors will meet on December 6 to discuss the future of Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast