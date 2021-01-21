Almost 70,000 people in Norfolk have now had first Covid jab

Published: 3:17 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 3:33 PM January 21, 2021

More than half of over 80s in Norfolk and Waveney had had their first Covid jab, as NHS chiefs prepare to open another 12 large vaccination centres.

Local NHS vaccination data, released for the first time on Thursday, shows 36,809 vaccinations have been given to over 80s, out of a population of 65,000. The rest are expected to receive a first dose by the end of the month.

Another 30,588 first jabs have been given out to under 80s.

Second doses of vaccines are being given after 12 weeks and the figures show 8,837 people have had a second jab out of the 67,400 vaccinated so far.

Priority groups are care home residents, healthcare staff and anyone aged over 70.

You may also want to watch:

However, fewer than half of care home residents and a third of staff have had the vaccine so far, as teams cannot visit homes which have had an outbreak.

A spokesman for Norfolk and Waveney CCG said: “We are continuing to prioritise people aged over 80, health and social care staff and older adult care home staff and residents.

They said the “vast majority” of over 80s would be vaccinated this week, particularly those able to travel to a site or who live in a care home.

They added: “It may take us a little longer to get to all those who are housebound across Norfolk and Waveney as this is more complicated, but they should still all be offered a vaccine by the end of January.”

The numbers being vaccinated are expected to soar in the coming weeks as 21 GP surgeries and health centres are now giving out doses, along with a large centre at Norwich’s Castle Quarter.

Another 12 large centres, similar to Castle Quarter, have been approved in the region and will open in February, but NHS bosses have not said where these will be.

The region’s hospitals are also playing a crucial role. The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital said almost 90pc of its staff have had their first dose and it has been asked to vaccinate another 26,500 health and care staff by mid-February.

In Suffolk and North East Essex almost 60,000 jabs have been given out.

However there has been some controversy over whether the second jab should be delayed.

The Covid-19 injection at the new vaccination centre at Bowthorpe. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2021

The Government decided to delay the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for up to 12 weeks so that more people could receive the first dose faster.

But the World Health Organisation has said it should only be delayed for up to six weeks.

The British Medical Association has backed calls for second doses of the vaccine to be offered as soon as possible.

And an online petition protesting the decision to delay the second jab has gained 200,000 signatures.