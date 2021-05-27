Half of Norfolk and Waveney has had both Covid jabs

Video

Published: 5:54 PM May 27, 2021

Half of Norfolk and Waveney's population has received both coronavirus jabs, new figures have revealed.

Fresh data published by NHS England on Thursday (May 27) shows 425,147 people are now fully vaccinated.

That is 49.9pc of the area's overall population.

During the latest seven-day period, up to May 23, another 44,467 were administered second shots.

And in the same week, 22,435 patients went for Covid-19 vaccine appointments for the very first time.

Half of people in Norfolk and Waveney have had both Covid vaccines - Credit: Danielle Booden

It means a total of 66,902 first or second shots were given out by Norfolk and Waveney health teams, compared to 59,261 last week.

That is the most jabs to be given out in a single week since March 15-21.

The rise indicates that the supply of the vaccine is beginning to reach an optimum level, following a lengthy period which saw availability decline.

Only once since the rollout began (January 18-24) have more than 70,000 injections been administered in the space of seven days.

When it comes to first doses alone, Norfolk and Waveney has now passed the three-quarter mark with a total of 649,446 people (76.2pc) having been for a vaccine.

That compares to 70pc of adults across England as a whole, and puts Norfolk and Waveney Health and Care Partnership third out of 43 health systems in the country.

In terms of giving out both doses, the area has the sixth-best vaccination rate, while England's overall rate stands at 43pc.

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, which has been leading the local rollout, highlighted the programme's continued importance.

She said: "Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19, with the jabs saving thousands of lives already.

Melanie Craig, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney CCG - Credit: Archant

"Our vaccination teams continue to work incredibly hard to protect patients from Covid-19. Please come forward for the jab once you get the offer - it could save your life and protect your loved ones."

Of Norfolk's seven local authorities, Norwich continues to have the poorest vaccination rate.

Just 54.7pc of patients have had a single jab, and only 33.5pc have been for a second.

It does, however, have by far the youngest population.

Half of people in Norfolk and Waveney have had both Covid vaccines - Credit: Danielle Booden



