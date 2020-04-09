Video

Hail a Hero: Meet the councillor going above and beyond for her town

Taila Taylor has been taking donations of essential supplies at her family's pub, The London Tavern, in Attleborough. Picture: Courtesy of Taila Taylor Archant

The coronavirus pandemic has seen a number of community-spirited people come to the fore during what is a time of unprecedented crisis.

Town councillor Taila Taylor has been doing her bit to support the residents of Attleborough during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Breckland Council Town councillor Taila Taylor has been doing her bit to support the residents of Attleborough during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Breckland Council

And for some, such as Attleborough town councillor Taila Taylor, lending a helping hand is simply a continuation of the generosity they have been demonstrating for years.

As the potential for long-term lockdown and isolation for her town’s most vulnerable inhabitants became apparent last month, Miss Taylor was immediately on alert to devise a plan.

Joining forces with fellow councillor Lucan Grave and a team of volunteers, she began handing out help forms advertising services including shopping, dog walking and posting mail.

Just two weeks later and, according to Miss Taylor’s stringent records, almost every household in Attleborough has received a form.

Town councillors Taila Taylor and Lucan Grave, who have been helping those in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant Town councillors Taila Taylor and Lucan Grave, who have been helping those in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

The 25-year-old now finds herself coordinating a network of dozens of enthusiastic volunteers, all keen to ensure everyone in the town has access to support.

“What makes Taila stand out is the amount of work she puts in,” said Mr Grave, who has known Miss Taylor for more than a decade. “She’s fierce in her convictions and, when she takes something on, she is fully committed.

“Attleborough is her home and she loves this place. Everything she does is aimed at bettering the town, and she inspires others along the way - including myself.”

To facilitate her efforts delivering supplies, Miss Taylor’s family pub, The London Tavern - closed in keeping with government regulations - has become a makeshift donation point for essentials.

Attleborough town councillor Taila Taylor has played a leading role with Attleborough Bloomers following the group's formation. Picture: Attleborough Bloomers Attleborough town councillor Taila Taylor has played a leading role with Attleborough Bloomers following the group's formation. Picture: Attleborough Bloomers

The response from donors, she says, has been “overwhelming”, and her network of volunteers can now refer to an extensive inventory documenting the availability of supplies.

“It made sense to use the pub as our donation point,” said Miss Taylor. “A lot of the regulars come here because they don’t have anyone else so, now it’s closed, we’re supporting the community in a different way.

“Everyone we’ve helped has been so grateful. The older generation like to be independent and, in a way, it’s sad that has been taken away from them, but we have to reassure people they are not a burden.

“The response from the town has been amazing - there really are no words to describe it. When it comes to a crisis, the people of Attleborough always band together.”

Attleborough town councillor Taila Taylor has played a leading role with Attleborough Bloomers following the group's formation. Picture: Attleborough Bloomers Attleborough town councillor Taila Taylor has played a leading role with Attleborough Bloomers following the group's formation. Picture: Attleborough Bloomers

About Taila Taylor

Born in Norwich and raised in Attleborough, it seems Taila Taylor was always destined for local politics.

Both her mother and grandfather spent periods as town mayor and, at the age of 20, Miss Taylor became one of Attleborough’s youngest ever town councillors.

Following in her family’s footsteps, she has made it her mission over the years to be as involved as possible within her community, maintaining an active role in a host of local groups.

Miss Taylor is a trustee of Connaught Hall, takes part in Trash Tribe litter picks and has been instrumental following the formation of Attleborough Bloomers.

The Bloomers’ tireless efforts over the course of 2019 helped the town win a silver award at last year’s Anglia in Bloom awards, in addition to a trio of silver gilt gongs.

Miss Taylor continues to make her way in the world of local politics having also been elected as a Breckland councillor last May.

