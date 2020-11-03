Video

‘I have had clients cry at me’ - Gym owners worried over lockdown impact on mental and physical health

Owners Sheena and David Smith Crossfit Spitfire gym in Norwich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Gym owners have voiced major concerns over people’s mental and physical health after government orders to shut leisure businesses as part of the new lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Imogen Clarke, owner of Inspire Personal Training Studio. Picture: Inspire Personal Training Studio Imogen Clarke, owner of Inspire Personal Training Studio. Picture: Inspire Personal Training Studio

Gyms and fitness centres, along with non-essential shops, will close from Thursday until December 2 as the government attempts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But owners of gyms have said these types of businesses should stay open as they are safe, clean and help prevent mental and physical health problems.

Mark Bone, 42, owner of Phoenix Gym Norwich, on St Marys Works, said: “It is ridiculous. Most people who come to our gym want the equipment and safe social interaction and environment.

“Our members are devastated. Mental health is going to be impacted. I don’t think the government realises the emotional impact on people who exercise. It is like taking a drug away. People need that relief and me-time.”

Mark Bone, owner of Phoenix Gym Norwich, helping a client in the studio before lockdown. Photo: Mustard TV Mark Bone, owner of Phoenix Gym Norwich, helping a client in the studio before lockdown. Photo: Mustard TV

He added that gyms helped tackle health issues including obesity and diabetes, which he said were contributory factors in catching Covid-19.

MORE: Seeing family and NCFC games - the new national lockdown rules

Mr Bone said the temporary closure of gyms would cost the NHS more money in the future and added the gym had received phone calls from non-members suffering with mental health issues and wanting support.

He has spent £60,000 on refurbishing his gym to make it Covid secure and said it would survive another lockdown but knew of other gyms which have had to close.

Imogen Clarke, 28, from Drayton, who set up Inspire Personal Training Studio on Page Road, Norwich, in March 2019, said gyms were probably the cleanest places around at the moment and should remain open for one-to-one sessions as outside training in winter was not possible.

She said: “In the last two days I have had clients cry at me. They feel exercise and the gym is their time.”

Miss Clarke will start up Zoom exercise classes as will CrossFit Spire gym on Salhouse Road, Norwich.

Owner, director and head coach, David Smith, 41, said: “It has been devastating. We will do whatever it takes to keep going and do our best. We are relying on the goodwill of our members.”