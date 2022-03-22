Population growth is why Norfolk's NHS service is bursting at the seams

Opinion

I'm going to start this week's column with a disclaimer.

The NHS is, in general, a fantastic organisation which we are lucky to have. More importantly, the vast majority of people who work within it are complete and utter superstars who have my ever-lasting respect.

As a paper we always try to balance any criticism towards the NHS or NHS organisations with the fact we are not having a go at the people who work hard within it, but more the situation they have been presented. We're of the view that if we don't stick up for them and highlight these issues, how will anything ever change?

And there's no denying, the situation they are being presented with currently is a very tough one. We have entered a phase where, at every level, services are creaking and struggling to cope.

A busy car park at the N&N. Photo: Mike Page - Credit: Submitted

In the last few weeks alone, I've been confronted with the impact of this on several occasions. I'm sure you will have similar stories.

Example 1. We needed a GP appointment for my son. In the past we'd stick the details online, wait for a call and get an appointment. Currently, on the website it says that online forms are no longer available due to shortages, please call the surgery.

If you call the surgery you can never get through and a message tells you to use the online form. I'm sure you can see the flaw in that one.

Example 2. An elderly relative was on blood thinners and had a bad nose bleed. After an hour of non-stop bleeding they called their GP and were told no one was free to come and see them and ambulance we're too busy. If it was still bleeding two hours later, call 999. Scandalous.

Example 3. A friend had to take their child to hospital. It was carnage, people everywhere and long delays. As has become the norm.

These three examples alone highlight problems with GP surgery provision, acute hospital services and ambulance services.

Throw in delays in moving people out of hospitals, ambulances stacked up outside A&E and growing shortages of people to even do some of these jobs and there's a danger a crisis is emerging here.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn - Credit: Chris Bishop

And there's one major reason our NHS services are finding it so hard to cope.

Coronavirus has had an impact - but all of these problems are testament to the fact Norfolk has an ever growing demand from people for an NHS response, but the supply available is no longer enough.

There are now too many people clogging up the system.

When the new Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital opened in 2001, it was already a major concern its size had not factored in expected growth in Norfolk over the next two decades.

Official figures show that since 2002 the population of the county has grown by 13.8pc, which equates to 111,000 people. Is it any wonder all of the other services have started to suffer?

And guess what? There's more growth to come. The government wants another 50,000 homes to be built in Norfolk in the years to come.

Yet despite this, the government doesn't believe West Norfolk should get a new hospital to replace its crumbling facility. And there seems to be little in the way of growth plans for the NHS in Norfolk, apart from the odd GP service here and there.

Granted we're getting a redesigned James Paget Hospital, but I'm sorry to say these improvements will hardly even scratch the service when it comes to providing enough surgeries for routine checks, an ambulance to pick you up quickly when you need one, a suitably sized hospital and somewhere to go for respite and recovery care when you need it.

So many people have rightly raised concerns about the growth of Norfolk and what it means for our green fields, nature, housing provision and road networks.

But perhaps it's about time we made more of a noise about the ever increasing strain this will put on our most precious of provisions.

