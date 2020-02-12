Novice cyclist to bike from London to Paris three weeks before wedding

Andy Baxter is training to ride from London to Paris to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Andy Baxter Archant

A complete novice cyclist and soon-to-be groom will take on a gruelling 311 mile charity cycling challenge three weeks before he says "I do".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andy Baxter and his fiancee Ellie is training to ride from London to Paris to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Andy Baxter Andy Baxter and his fiancee Ellie is training to ride from London to Paris to raise money for Epilepsy Action. Picture: Andy Baxter

Andy Baxter is aiming to complete the London to Paris challenge in June in aid of Epilepsy Action, which has supported his fiancée.

The challenge will take place 24 days before he and partner Ellie marry - but the Beccles resident is confident the hours of practice will mean he will be able to walk down the aisle.

Mr Baxter is aiming to raise a minimum of £1,600 as the charity has been there for the couple since Ellie was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2017.

He said it was some of the 'scariest times'.

Mr Baxter said: " It's changed our lives. It is second nature now, but the first few weeks and months it was quite scary.

"A lot of her independence got taken away and as a couple we have had to change our lifestyle and little things that normal couples take for granted we now have to over plan for.

"For example, Ellie can no longer bath alone, swim without assistance or hold a driving licence."

You may also want to watch:

There are 1,000 deaths from the condition every year.

Mr Baxter said it was important to help the charity with its work to raise awareness and signed up for the challenge back in August.

Alongside his training, he plans to completing either the 150 or 200 mile Tour de Broads in May before the London to Paris cycle.

The 26-year-old said: "I'm a complete novice. I', just going to keep practicing and just keep a strict regiment and get out on the roads."

The four day cycle will fall during the first anniversary of the death his granddad, who was supported by Epilepsy Action when he was diagnosed with nocturnal seizures.

Mr Baxter, who was born in Norwich, said: "I hope he can be proud of me to.

"It [Epilepsy Action] has been helpful for Ellie to not feel alone on her journey and I hope that by me putting myself out there and taking on this challenge, I can help other people living with the condition too whilst raising awareness for a cause very close to both of our hearts."

He has raised more than £450 so far with more fundraisers planned.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andybaxter to donate to the fundraiser.