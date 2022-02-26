Colleagues save worker's life after heart attack

A man’s life was saved by colleagues after he suffered a heart attack at work.

Artur Klab, a 45-year-old factory worker, was moving trollies at Gressingham Foods in Redgrave when he collapsed.

Workmates were able to deliver CPR and administer five shocks from the factory’s defibrillator, saving Mr Klab's life.

Gressingham Foods manager Karoline Novak, who was one of the first on the scene, said: "As soon as I saw Artur collapse, I knew that something was wrong. I rushed over to him and one of my colleagues, Shane Long, noticed that he had stopped breathing.

“Another of my colleagues, Grace Evans, contacted security immediately to call for an ambulance. Shane, along the other co-workers at the scene Carrie Barrett, Marcelino Da Silva, James Pipe and Theo Kadova, all began taking it in turns to administer CPR.

"Thankfully, we had a defibrillator close by on site and my colleague James was able use the unit to deliver a total of five shocks to Artur. Eventually, we were able to establish a heart rhythm and shortly after that the paramedics arrived to take Artur to hospital in an air ambulance."

Artur Klab with the defibrillator at Gressingham Foods which colleagues used to save his life - Credit: Gressingham

Mr Klab’s cardiac arrest was caused by an underlying heart condition he was unaware of – the dangers of which were highlighted by the collapse of footballer Christian Eriksen after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at the 2020 UEFA Championships.

Mr Klab made a remarkable recovery since the heart attack, in December, returning to consciousness and being able to speak to family and friends within 48 hours of his collapse.

He has since had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted to his heart, which will help restart his heart if needed, and was able to return to work in January.

Paramedics who attended the scene said the fact his colleagues were able to act quickly and use a defibrillator to restart Mr Klab’s heart saved his life and avoided catastrophic brain damage.

Mr Klab said: "“I want to thank everyone who helped me as without their quick response I don’t think I would be here today.

“I am grateful to everyone that assisted me and all the aftercare and kind messages that the team at Gressingham Foods has given me.”

Gressingham first installed a defibrillator at its Redgrave facility 10 years ago and routinely provides medical training to employees.

Carrie Barrett, a learning and development manager at Gressingham Foods who helped issue CPR said: “This incident highlights the importance of businesses investing in medical life saving equipment such as defibrillators and in training for their staff."



