Care home with history of ‘widespread concerns’ improves in new rating

PUBLISHED: 13:11 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:11 09 December 2018

Grenville Court Care Home in Horsford. Picture: Google Maps

A care home near Norwich where inspectors previously found “serious and widespread concerns” has made improvements in its latest report.

Grenville Court Care Home on Horsbeck Way, in Horsford, was awarded a “requires improvement” rating following an inspection by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission in October.

In a previous visit in November 2017, and again in May this year, the home was rated “inadequate” and found to be in breach of several regulations

Manager Gerard Dooley was appointed in July 2018 after his company Impact Healthcare took over ownership.

Mr Dooley said the team was delighted with the improved rating.

He said: “The first thing we did when we received the latest report was have a party.

“I was incredibly lucky to walk into a place with fantastic staff that wanted to change and improve, they are the key to our success.”

In previous inspections the home came under fire for safety breaches, including failure to identify contagious infections and dispose of soiled clothing.

Inspectors said although improvement was still needed, progress had been made.

In particular they recognised an increase in staff conducting better risk assessments for choking, bedsores and moving residents.

But improvements were still needed in infection control, environmental hazards and the storage of prescribed creams, the latest report said.

And it said: “Some areas of the home were not kept clean and tidy and improvements were required to some areas of the environment.”

Mr Dooley said the team recognised this was an area which needed particular work.

The group activity programme attracted particular praise and one resident said: “I enjoy the activities here. I went down to the craft thing which was on earlier. The staff come and ask me if I want to go down and if I do, they take me in the lift.”

In its previous report, the home came under fire for not maintaining residents’ dignity and not promoting a caring culture. But the new report said residents were being cared for in a dignified way.

Mr Dooley said: “The staff are so in tune with residents which naturally has an impact on the overall atmosphere.

“There’s still a long way to go but we are looking forward to the next inspection and to moving our rating up more.”

