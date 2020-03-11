Video

'High levels of hygiene' - how train and bus operators are tackling coronavirus

Greater Anglia has ensured more frequent refilling of soap and water at stations among its coronavirus prevention measures. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Bus and train operators are reassuring passengers about onboard cleanliness as it stresses there is no greater risk of catching coronavirus on public transport.

Frequent refilling of soap and water at stations, and cleaning at the end of service are among the measures taken by Greater Anglia, First Eastern Counties and Konect buses to reduce the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the 8.20am number 12 First bus from Wroxham was removed from service after a child was sick onboard to be cleaned.

Steve Wickers, managing director at First Eastern Counties, said: 'The Government has made it clear that neither members of the public or transport staff are at greater risk of infection from coronavirus when using rail or bus services than in other public spaces.

'Clearly this is a developing situation and as a responsible transport operator we are monitoring developments closely.'

Konect Buses reiterated national advice for users to go about their lives as usual.

The spokesman added: 'Bus and coach operators have extensive cleaning regimes that maintain high levels of hygiene for passengers to reduce the risk that they will come in contact with coronavirus. These regimes continue to be monitored and adhered to.'

Greater Anglia added its trains are cleaned after arriving at its final destination and before the start of the next journey.

It has also stepped up refilling soap and water, no mater how much is in the container at Norwich and London Liverpool Street stations.

A more comprehensive cleaning process is undertaken when a train is stabled overnight or during the day.

During the cleaning tables, grab poles, toilets, floors, bins and common-touch areas are all cleaned before trains start their next journey.

A spokesperson said the operator will continue to use anti-bacterial cleaning fluid/chemicals.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: 'We understand that the spread of coronavirus will cause concern, but public health officials have been clear that people are at no greater risk on board trains or at platforms than they are in other public spaces.

'We are also refilling water tanks when trains arrive at their final destination, before they start their next journey.

'We are reminding our staff to clean surfaces regularly, in line with Public Health England advice.'